43rd Annual Hampton Classic Gallops to Bridgehampton August 26

The Hampton Classic, one of the country’s biggest and most prestigious equestrian events, is welcoming back top jumping competitors, equestrian enthusiasts and A-list celebrities to its 60-acre showgrounds in Bridgehampton. Now in its 43rd year, the Classic is hosting more than 1,600 horses competing in 200 hunter, jumper and equitation classes in six show rings from August 26 through September 2.

The week-long schedule features competitions for horses and riders of all ages and abilities, ranging from children’s leadline classes all the way up to the grand prix show that features Olympic veterans from across the U.S. and abroad.

If you’re more into the social and shopping aspect of the Classic, the Boutique Garden will feature more than 70 vendors, selling a variety of goods, plus a wide assortment of dining options. There will also be kid-friendly activities including pony rides, a petting zoo, daily special attractions and more.

Suggested attire, as listed on the event’s website, is “Country Casual” and recommends comfortable walking shoes to traipse the grass and gravel walkways of the grounds. It’s also mentioned that both women and men sometimes have fun wearing “fancy hats”, especially Grand Prix Sunday, but this is never a requirement.

Guests may spot a few celebrities walking the grounds as the event has proved popular in the past. Previous years have been attended by personalities such as Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel, Sofia Vergara and many others.

The Classic boasts a full schedule with events starting as early as 8 a.m. during the week, all leading up to the widely anticipated Grand Prix on Sunday. This is the competition for which a $300,000 prize will be awarded along with the $10,000 Hermès Hunter Classic, $25,000 Jumping Derby, Amateur-Owner and Junior Jumper Championships and $30,000 Longines Rider Challenge.

Daily admission to the Hampton Classic is $10 per person or $20 per car, and children under six are admitted for free. Grandstand tickets for the Sunday Grand Prix on September 2 are $45.

The horse show will be live-streamed as daily four-hour broadcasts on wvvh.tv and WVVH-TV, the official Long Island television station of the Hampton Classic. The show will continue in rain or shine.

The Hampton Classic will take place at 240 Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. For more information, visit hamptonclassic.com or call 631-537-3177. Check the August 24 issue of Dan’s Papers for a printed schedule of events.