‘Not. Happening.’ – Alec Baldwin Pulls Out of Todd Phillips Joker Film

Shortly after DansPapers.com published an article about Alec Baldwin joining the cast of The Hangover director Todd Phillips‘ Joker on Wednesday, the Amagansett actor announced he is no longer participating in the film. A representative for Baldwin emailed late Wednesday night, explaining, “Unfortunately, Alec dropped out of the film so he will not be able to comment.”

Earlier on Wednesday, he told USA Today, “I’m no longer doing that movie,” explaining he had scheduling issues, while adding, “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part.”

Baldwin also took to Twitter to push back against the flurry of news stories excitedly discussing his role as a Trump-like version of Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas Wayne. “Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque,” Baldwin tweeted. “That is not happening. Not. Happening.”

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) had revealed Baldwin’s part, Thomas Wayne—whose son Bruce would eventually become Batman—was written as a “cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump.” While we hoped he would transcend expectations that he might bring some version of his Saturday Night Live Trump impression, Baldwin’s tweet and comments to USA Today seem to imply the role may not have enough substance for his liking. But that’s purely supposition on our part.

Moving ahead without Baldwin, Joker still includes Montauk’s Robert De Niro as a characterTHR describes as “a talk show host who is somehow instrumental in the Joker’s origin.” Marc Maron of Netflix’s GLOW and Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz are also still attached to the film, which casts Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Joker begins production in New York City in two weeks. The film opens in October 2019.