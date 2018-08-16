Celebrity Chef Sue Torres Brings Mexican Cuisine to The Halyard this Weekend

Sue Torres, former chef and owner of the Chelsea restaurant Sueños, has been introducing a gourmet touch to traditional Mexican cuisine for over 20 years. And on Saturday, August 18, she’s bringing her culinary expertise to the North Fork.

As part of a weekend residency at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, Torres will serve a unique, guided mezcal pairing led by Éva Pelczer of Del Maguey Mezcales. The five pairings will allow guests to reach a higher understanding of traditional mezcal and its place in indigenous culture and history. Tickets are $125 per person, and advance registration is required.

On Sunday, August 19, Torres and Pelczer will impart their knowledge of south-of-the-border inspired cooking to an intimate 20-person class. For $75, students will learn how to prepare an authentic Mexican dish from two of the most progressive, culinary experts on the East Coast.

Born to an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father, Torres grew up on Long Island, learning about the value of organic and local ingredients. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, she studied with Mexican cooking authority Diana Kennedy, toured Oaxacan markets with cookbook author Susana Trilling and apprenticed under renowned chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita.

In 2003, she made one of her lifelong dreams come true, by opening Sueños (Spanish for “dreams”) in New York City. Food critics described her cuisine as, “The most exciting Mexican food in the city” and Time Out Magazine declared her Culinary Ambassador. In 2014, she closed her restaurant’s doors to spend more time with her family, including husband Chef Darren Carbone and a newborn baby. A year later, they started a catering and consulting company that has since found great success across the East Coast.

On the small screen, Torres faced off against Bobby Flay in Iron Chef America and showcased her incredible talents on Top Chef Masters, Chopped, The Martha Stewart Show, The Rachel Ray Show and The Today Show. In 2011, she was honored by the White House as a Champion of Change for her participation in the Chefs Move to Schools initiative, which combats childhood obesity by making students’ meals healthier.

Visit eventbrite.com/mezcal-tasting to purchase tickets to her mezcal tasting on Saturday, August 18, for $125. And go to eventbrite.com/cooking-class to sign up for her cooking class on Sunday, August 19, for $75.