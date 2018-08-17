Events

East Hampton Library Authors Night 2018 in Pictures

Guests mingled with 100 authors, including Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Geraldo Rivera and more.

Barbara Lassen August 17, 2018

    Kathryn Sermak

    Barbara Lassen
    Kathryn Sermak

    Author Lance Richardson

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Lance Richardson

    "A Speck in the Sea" authors Anthony Sosinski and John Aldridge

    Barbara Lassen

    Elizabeth Flock, Lance Richardson

    Barbara Lassen
    Elizabeth Flock, Lance Richardson

    Guests met and mingled with authors

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests met and mingled with authors

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair and featured author Hilaria Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair and featured author Hilaria Baldwin

    Marcia Butler, Jamie Brenner, Judy Blundell

    Barbara Lassen
    Marcia Butler, Jamie Brenner, Judy Blundell

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.M. Holmes

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.M. Holmes

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn

    "A Speck in the Sea" authors Anthony Sosinski and John Aldridge

    Barbara Lassen

    "Jack Reacher" author Lee Child

    Barbara Lassen

    Author Robert A. Caro

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Robert A. Caro

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their books

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their books

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Hilaria Baldwin with "The Living Clearly Method"

    Barbara Lassen
    Hilaria Baldwin with

    Alec Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec Baldwin

    Chike' Frankie Edokien

    Barbara Lassen
    Chike' Frankie Edokien

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair: Dr. Ruth Westheimer

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair: Dr. Ruth Westheimer

    Event tent at new Amagansett location

    Barbara Lassen
    Event tent at new Amagansett location

    Marilyn VanScoyoc, Dr. George Dempsey, Town of East Hampton Supervisor Peter VanScoyoc

    Barbara Lassen
    Marilyn VanScoyoc, Dr. George Dempsey, Town of East Hampton Supervisor Peter VanScoyoc

    Gerald Curatola, DDS

    Barbara Lassen
    Gerald Curatola, DDS

    Alice Harris, Gerald Curatola, DDS

    Barbara Lassen
    Alice Harris, Gerald Curatola, DDS

    Amy Chozick

    Barbara Lassen
    Amy Chozick

    Michael Arnne and Peggy Zabakolas enjoy the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Michael Arnne and Peggy Zabakolas enjoy the event

    "Jack Reacher" author Lee Child with fan

    Barbara Lassen

    Author Nathan Turner

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Nathan Turner

    Bookbinders Paul and Abby Vogel

    Barbara Lassen
    Bookbinders Paul and Abby Vogel

    No event is complete without a hashtag

    Barbara Lassen
    No event is complete without a hashtag

    Author John Andrulis

    Barbara Lassen
    Author John Andrulis

    Jeremi Suri and Jeffrey Sussman

    Barbara Lassen
    Jeremi Suri and Jeffrey Sussman

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn signs his book

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair A.J. Finn signs his book

    Authors signing books

    Barbara Lassen
    Authors signing books

    Michele Gerber Klein

    Barbara Lassen
    Michele Gerber Klein

    Author Ndaba Mandela

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Ndaba Mandela

    Author Ndaba Mandela signs his book

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Ndaba Mandela signs his book

    Alice Harris

    Barbara Lassen
    Alice Harris

    Author Jeff Goodell

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Jeff Goodell

    Ciara Remerscheid, Danielle Gingerich

    Barbara Lassen
    Ciara Remerscheid, Danielle Gingerich

    Paty and John Brady of Nest Seekers on line to pick up a few books

    Barbara Lassen
    Paty and John Brady of Nest Seekers on line to pick up a few books

    Geraldo Rivera

    Barbara Lassen
    Geraldo Rivera

    Geraldo Rivera, architect Peter Cook

    Barbara Lassen
    Geraldo Rivera, architect Peter Cook

    Coloring book author Jake Rose

    Barbara Lassen
    Coloring book author Jake Rose

    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair: Dr. Ruth Westheimer

    Barbara Lassen
    Honorary Authors Night Co-Chair: Dr. Ruth Westheimer

    Author Robert Caro speaks with attendees

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Robert Caro speaks with attendees

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share a kiss

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share a kiss

    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

    Author Florence Fabricant

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Florence Fabricant

    Hannah Vogel of Vogel Bindery speaks with attendees

    Barbara Lassen
    Hannah Vogel of Vogel Bindery speaks with attendees

    Author Malcolm Nance

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Malcolm Nance

    Author Malcolm Nance

    Barbara Lassen
    Author Malcolm Nance

    Mickey Paraskevas

    Barbara Lassen
    Mickey Paraskevas

    Lance Richardson, David S. Reynolds

    Barbara Lassen
    Lance Richardson, David S. Reynolds

    David S. Reynolds

    Barbara Lassen
    David S. Reynolds

    Geraldo Rivera signs his book

    Barbara Lassen
    Geraldo Rivera signs his book

    Geraldo Rivera signs his book and laughs with a fan

    Barbara Lassen
    Geraldo Rivera signs his book and laughs with a fan

    Brooke Bofill, Laurie Zapolski

    Barbara Lassen
    Brooke Bofill, Laurie Zapolski

    Geraldo Rivera

    Barbara Lassen
    Geraldo Rivera

    East Hampton Library’s 2018, and 14th annual, Authors Night Benefit, among the premier literary events in the Hamptons and one of the nation’s leading annual literary celebrations, was held on Saturday, August 11.

    The evening began with the Authors Book Signing Reception under the tent at the new Amagansett location, where approximately 2,000 guests enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine while meeting and mingling with 100 authors, including big names such as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Geraldo Rivera, Jack Reacher author Lee Child, Robert Caro, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and many more.

    Attendees bought books and had them personally inscribed by the authors. After the signing, some lucky guests attended one of the 24 private dinner parties featuring one or more of the authors.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Daniel Simone, Roger Rosenblatt, Joy Behar, Steve Israel
    August 17, 2018
    5

    Top 10 Reasons You Can’t Miss the 2018 Dan’s Literary Festival

    The footprints of a big dog in dried mud. Shot with an iPhone.
    August 17, 2018
    8

    East End Kids Event Highlights: August 18–20, 2018

    August 17, 2018
    7

    Reynold Ruffins Debuts “Art—a Family Affair” at ECHS Heritage House

    43848433 - small green sea turtle chelonia mydas
    August 17, 2018
    16

    North Fork Event Highlights: August 17–19, 2018