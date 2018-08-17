East Hampton Library’s 2018, and 14th annual, Authors Night Benefit, among the premier literary events in the Hamptons and one of the nation’s leading annual literary celebrations, was held on Saturday, August 11.

The evening began with the Authors Book Signing Reception under the tent at the new Amagansett location, where approximately 2,000 guests enjoyed delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine while meeting and mingling with 100 authors, including big names such as Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Geraldo Rivera, Jack Reacher author Lee Child, Robert Caro, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and many more.

Attendees bought books and had them personally inscribed by the authors. After the signing, some lucky guests attended one of the 24 private dinner parties featuring one or more of the authors.