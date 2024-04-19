Jesse Bongiovi Pours Hampton Water at Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2024

Jesse Bongiovi

Jesse Bongiovi cofounder of Hampton Water Wine Co. will be serving his delicious rosé at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Jesse Bongiovi

How did you get into this line of work?

This is really an idea that just snowballed. I knew the opportunity for the rosé category but never really planned to be in the wine business before we started the concept.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

I believe that rosé is only going to continue to grow as a category. It’s easy, approachable and affordable where other wines can be very intimidating and feel unattainable. I also believe that low ABV is certainly becoming an interesting trend, one that plays well with wine-based cocktails and invites cautious drinkers to still enjoy themselves.

What is your favorite wine?

Hampton Water Rosé, obviously! Also, I have been drinking more sparkling recently.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I’m constantly trying to draw inspiration from my travels. I am on the road a lot and will often find myself in a different state every week. But if I have some downtime, I try to get out and look for vintage clothing shops. I love to see what people in different places are holding on to and what’s making a comeback.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I’ve always really admired José Andrés. The work he does with WCK (World Central Kitchen), as well as the incredible success he has had in the culinary world, is second to none.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

One thing that really sets Hampton Water apart is the oak aging process that gives our wine a roundness not found in other Provence-style rosés — certainly not ones that you would find at our price point.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

We will be serving the 2023 Hampton Water Rosé, a vintage that we are incredibly proud of and one that we can’t wait to share with the world!