Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary Series Is Now Streaming

The first episode of East Hamptonite Jay-Z‘s documentary series (docuseries) Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story released on July 30 and is available for streaming on the Paramount and BET websites.

The docuseries, co-directed by Julia Willoughby-Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story), is based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, written by Martin’s parents last year. According to Mashable, the series will follow the circumstances surrounding 17-year-old Martin’s death at the hands of neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, the “Stand Your Ground” law that gives a person the right to use ‘deadly force’ if deemed necessary and the country’s reaction to the tragic event, including the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the formation of the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The directors decided to make Martin’s parents the center of the narrative, telling the story mostly from their point of view. Teen Vogue interviewed them and asked about Jay-Z’s involvement as co-producer. Mother Sybrina Fulton responded, “I tell people that Jay-Z didn’t come… Shawn Carter came, the businessman, the father, the son, the husband. That’s the person that actually showed up.” She went on to say how compassionate he’s been in listening to how the parents wanted the tragedy to be represented.

On July 29, Jay-Z, spoke with The New York Times about the film’s goal to bring awareness and changing public perception, “I’m not talking about people who have this preconceived notion of black people as robbers bad. I’m talking about good people who’ve been able to hide behind the idea of, ‘No way that happened. Something had to be going on.’”

The docuseries premiered on Monday, July 30 at 10 p.m., with the second episode following on August 6. The remaining four hour-long episodes will air every Monday night through September 3. Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story can be streamed for free at paramountnetwork.com/shows/rest-in-power-the-trayvon-martin-story.

The latest trailer can be viewed below.