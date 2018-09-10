Elizabeth Olsen Stars in ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ on Facebook Watch

Hamptons fan Elizabeth Olsen stars as a grief stricken widow in the upcoming web tv show Sorry for Your Loss, airing September 18 on Facebook Watch. The dark comedy premiered over the weekend with a screening at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 8.

Sorry for Your Loss Season 1 comprises 10 half-hour episodes, following Olsen as Leigh, a young woman trying to navigate life beyond the sudden death of her husband Matt, played by Mamoudou Athie. Leigh is an advice columnist who spends time teaching barre classes in a dance studio owned by her mother, played by Janet McTeer (Ozark Season 2, Jessica Jones Season 2).

Leigh also works alongside her sister Jules, a recovering drug addict played by Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran (Rose). As Leigh takes on the heart-wrenching task of cleaning out her old home—along with her old life—she finds Matt’s phone and is compelled to see what’s on the device. The trailer shows her trying to figure out the phone’s passcode, which surprises her married friends who admit to snooping through their husbands’ phones.

Digging deeper into her late husband’s life, via his phone, Leigh must confront not only the reality of his untimely death, but the possibility of discovering demons from Matt’s past.

Famous for playing Scarlet Witch alongside Hamptonites Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow in Marvel’s Avengers films, Olsen wasn’t the only Hamptons fan to appear at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Logan star Hugh Jackman’s The Front Runner, a biopic about US Senator Gary Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign and the scandalous affair that overshadowed him, premiered at the festival this past Friday, September 7. Olsen’s Sorry for Your Loss costar, Athie, also stars alongside Jackman in The Front Runner.

Sorry for Your Loss premieres on Facebook Watch—a fledgling streaming video-on-demand service operated by the social media network—next Tuesday, September 18. Facebook Watch was announced August 9, 2017 with limited availability the following day.