Find Trendy Fall Outfits at Fabulous Hamptons Stores

Sure, life can be simpler in the summertime—less fuss and muss with your look and all—but in the cooler weather, you’re better able to get your full fabulousness on. Think about it: layered looks, loads of product, boots, no sweat. It all adds up to über gorgeousness!

Start with what ultimately matters most—your skin. Bond No. 9 has just come out with another heady scent in their series—New Bond Street. The bergamot and pepper hit your nose first, followed abruptly by coffee house scents and those glorious undernotes of patchouli and sandalwood. Taken all together it smells SO MONEY! Red leopard skin print bottle? Yes, please! 45 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7467, bondno9.com

LoveShackFancy has a bevy of earthly delights for your hip body—loads of lace, lace, lace and frilly attitude fill this boutique on Sag Harbor’s Main Street. Sign up now for their newsletter and not only will you be the first to know about new collections, special offers and more, you’ll receive 10% off your next “LSF” purchase. 117 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 646-455-0714, loveshackfancy.com

Roberta Roller Rabbit doesn’t just have one of the coolest business names on Southampton’s famous shopping nexus—Job’s Lane—but they also have trés cool travel-inspired lifestyle necessities including exotic, sophisticated yet affordable leisurewear, accessories and home goods. Subscribe to their newsletter now, while they’re “savoring summer and transitioning to fall” and receive 15% off purchases. 53D Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-259-2566, rollerrabbit.com

Ralph Lauren’s iconic brand celebrated its 50th anniversary in style—loads of style—at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. You can check out what this Montauk designer is up to in person at his collection of flagship stores in East Hampton at 31, 32, 33 and 57 Main Street. Sign up on ralphlauren.com for their newsletter now to receive 10% off your next purchase. 631-907-0960

Kailani at 729C Montauk Highway in Montauk has been a popular clothing store with women, men and kids for a decade. Khy-LAH-nee is Hawaiian for sea water = sky. Check out their free-spirited approach to swimwear, dresses, cover-ups, accessories and more. 631-668-1518, shopkailani.com