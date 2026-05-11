Summer 2026 Sizzles for East End Theater

The East End is known for a cornucopia of delightful theaters like Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater in East Hampton to Bay Street in Sag Harbor, but there are both professional and community lesser-known venues to choose from that offer first-rate comedies, musicals and dramas all set to sizzle for the summer of 2026.

East End Theater Summer 2026

HAMPTON THEATRE COMPANY

This professional company is dedicated to promoting primarily East End talent while striving to present enlightening, entertaining and inspiring shows that are accessible to the broadest possible audience.

The 39 Steps

May 21 – June 7, 2026



In a fast-paced frenzy of murder and mayhem, this theatrical tour-de-farce blends Alfred Hitchcock and Monty Python for a non-stop edge-of-your seat homage to the “Master of Suspense.”

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

NORTH FORK COMMUNITY THEATRE

The North Fork Community Theatre continues its mission to promote and encourage the study, production and appreciation of all forms of dramatic and theater arts and to produce plays and other forms of dramatic representation for the entertainment and enrichment of the community.

Anything Goes

May 14- May 31



A classic Cole Porter comedy that takes you aboard the S.S. American where a lovestruck stowaway, a nightclub singer with a flair for chaos, and a whole crew dance their way into your heart.

The NFCT, 12700 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328. nfct.com

Gala 2026: Blooming Broadway

18th Annual Gala –Blooming Broadway

NFCT’s 18th Annual ‘Building on Tradition’ Gala on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

Bright Star (Youth on Stage)

July 16- August 2



Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a tale of love and redemption set against the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

13 The Musical

August 13-16



This is a special tween production for actors ages 10-13.

The NFCT, 12700 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

NORTHEAST STAGE

Northeast Stage has developed a reputation for presenting high-quality free summer outdoor performances of Shakespeare. The company involves the community through participation as both presenters and audience and develops actors, directors, producers, designers, builders and costumers through workshops and exposure to professionals in visual and performing arts.

William Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well

Northeast Stage perform free Shakespeare in the Park on July 11 at Shirley Community Library, July 16 at Patchogue Bandshell, July 17 at Terryville Train Car Park, Port Jefferson Station, July 19 at Mattituck-Laurel Library, July 20 at Westhampton Beach Village Gazebo, July 23 at Grangebel Park, Riverhead, July 24 at Mitchell Park, Greenport

Northeast Stage. 631-407-0539. northeaststage.org

THE GATEWAY

The Gateway Playhouse has a stellar reputation for bringing Broadway-caliber theater to Long Island audiences offering top-notch productions featuring Broadway, film and television actors and technicians. The playhouse has recently completed major renovations which were celebrated on May 8 with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the opening of West Side Story and the launch of their 77th season.

West Side Story

May 8-May 31

Love is stronger than hate… until the streets push back

On the restless sidewalks of 1950s New York, two rival street gangs fight for turf and pride. When Tony, a former Jet, meets Maria, the sister of the Sharks’ leader, their instant connection defies the rules of their neighborhoods, and ignites a love that could change everything, or destroy it.

Ain’t Too Proud

June 19-July 17

The story about five legendary guys with a dream

From Detroit’s streets to Motown’s hit factory and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ain’t Too Proud tracks The Temptations’ meteoric rise, and the price of staying on top. Five young men chase a sound that will change music forever, only to discover that fame tests everything: marriages, friendships, loyalties, and even their sense of who they are.

Come from Away

August 7-September 6

When the world stopped, a small town opened its doors

On September 11, 2001, after U.S. airspace abruptly closed, 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 passengers from around the globe were diverted to a remote town in Gander, Newfoundland. Overnight, a community of just under 10,000 people had to decide what it meant to welcome the world, exhausted, frightened, and far from home.

Children’s Theater Returns This Summer

Get ready for a lineup full of magic, laughter, and unforgettable performances for the whole family.

The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition

July 3, 2 p.m., July 5, 10 a.m., July 10, 11, July 17, & July 18, 11 a.m.

Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza

August 15, 11 a.m., August 16, 10 a.m.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Youth Edition

August 21, 2 p.m., August 22, 11 a.m., August 23, 10 a.m., August 28 & 29, 11 a.m., August 30, 10 a.m.

The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road in Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org