Hamptons Restaurants Serve Prix Fixe Dinners and Other Deals this Fall

What’s better than dining out on the celebrity playground that is the East End? Very little, but deals, new dishes and pro football spice up the mix. Check it out:

With locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton and the newest location in Aquebogue, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-726-2633) serves some of the Hamptons best coffee. The Water Mill location features a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor garden seating. And seasonal goodies. Drop by and pick up a pumpkin latte, pumpkin spice chai tea latte and their new pumpkin pie blondie.

Saaz (saazindian.com, 631-259-2222) is open seven days a week and has an all-you-can-eat Indian lunch buffet until 3 p.m. 1746 County Road 39, Southampton.

Springs Tavern (thespringstavern.com, 631-527-7800) serves dinner daily from 4–10 p.m. and lunch every Saturday at noon. Springs Tavern will serve football specials every Sunday, Monday and Thursday during NFL games. Deals include $5 Heineken beers and $5 bar bites, including jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, vegetable egg rolls, wings, fried mushrooms, chips and salsa, onion rings, clam strips and corn fritters. 4220, 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton.

Bistro Eté (bistroete.com, 631-500-9085) features chef/owner Arie Pavlou’s distinctive coastal French cuisine in a year-round locale. Naturally, the menu includes many mouthwatering vegan/vegetarian dishes. Bistro Eté offers a $30 two-course prix fixe in the dining room until 6:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the prix fixe is available at the bar all night. 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill.

Pierre’s (pierresbridgehampton.com, 631-537-5110) offers a daily special. Their prix fixe is $32 and is available Sunday–Thursday. Pierre’s, 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn (southamptoninn.com, 631-283-6500) has a prix fixe from 5–6:30 p.m. daily that features Executive Chef James Carpenter’s local seafood and farm fresh vegetables.

75 Main (75main.com, 631-283-7575) offers breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. Happy Hour is from Sunday–Thursday. 75 Main is open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays. 75 Main Street, Southampton.

Southampton Social Club (southamptonsocialclub.com, 631-287-1400) is open Friday and Saturday for dinner through September. 256 Elm Street, Southampton.

Baron’s Cove (baronscove.com, 631-725-2101), the Sag Harbor resort, offers classic, all-American dining including surf and turf, burgers and fresh seafood. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor.

Bobby Van’s (bobbyvans.com, 631-537-0590) in Bridgehampton has steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. 2393 Main Street, Bridgehampton.

Gurney’s Montauk (scarpettarestaurants.com, gurneysmontauk.com, 631-668-2345), the resort and seawater spa, has several dining options. LDV Hospitality and Gurney’s present Scarpetta Beach, a sister restaurant to the Italian eatery in the Meatpacking District. Bartender Julio Cabrera leads The Regent Cocktail Club, with classic cocktails and weekend DJs. Tillie’s, a casual dining spot, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus brunch on Sundays. An Italian-style coffee bar, Corso Coffee, is open in the Gurney’s lobby. The Beach Club at Gurney’s, right on the resort’s private beach, will serve appetizers, sandwiches and salads. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk.

Maison Vivienne (maisonvivi.com, 631-500-9276) offers a modern take on classic South-of-France cuisine. Specialties include cote de boeuf and roasted heritage chicken for two presented tableside. Designed by Paris K Studio. Dine in the main dining room featuring 20’ cathedral ceilings with original 17th century beams that emanate the traditional New England style of the Hamptons. Or dine outside on the beautifully landscaped outdoor terrace, which accommodates over 100 guests and private events. A large, glass-enclosed wine cellar holds more than 2,000 bottles. 136 Main Street, Southampton.

For updated Mexican dishes served in rustic-chic quarters with a patio and a well-stocked tequila bar, head over to Union Cantina (unioncantina.net, 631-377-3500) at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton.