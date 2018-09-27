Neil Patrick Harris Debuts New ‘Magic Misfits’ Novel, Sings Telegrams

Since his early days on Doogie Howser, M.D., it’s been clear Neil Patrick Harris is brimming with many talents. The East Hampton actor came to New York City on Tuesday to showcase his skills as an author during a book signing at Barnes & Noble, where he debuted next installment of his The Magic Misfits series of fantasy novels for middle school readers.

The Magic Misfits: The Second Story was published for #NewReleaseTuesday on September 25 and showcased on both his and Barnes & Nobel’s Instagram accounts. The How I Met Your Mother star signed his new book at the Union Square Barnes & Nobel, promoting and discussing it and his first novel, published last November.

The original story centers on a young street magician, Carter, who runs away, encounters an illusionist named Dante Vernon and teams up with five kids: Leila, Theo, Ridley and twins Olly and Izzy. The six “Magic Misfits” work together to take down B.B. Bosso and his crooked carnies.

Harris’s newest book in the series focuses on Leila, as the Magic Misfits try to escape a mysterious psychic that comes to town.The Magic Misfits: The Second Story is available at bookstores everywhere, including Barnes & Noble, which has an exclusive edition.

If that wasn’t enough for NPH fans, Harris teamed up with James Corden to dazzle Los Angeles with personalized singing telegrams, which aired Tuesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Their journey began at a boxing studio to sing in celebration of a couple’s 19th wedding anniversary, naturally to the tune of “Let’s Get Physical” by Olivia Newton-John. Harris and Corden then went to a nail/waxing salon to celebrate an employee’s birthday. It wasn’t until after they sang an unusual parody of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” that they learned it wasn’t actually the woman’s birthday.

Disgruntled and aggravated, the duo made their last stop at a cat shelter, wearing kitten ears and tails to honor the employee’s first cat adoption. The two sang a version of the number “Memories” from famed Broadway musical Cats and then left the shelter hand in hand.