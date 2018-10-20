Meet Dan’s Papers Cover Artist and Golf Lover John Soranno

For John Soranno, golf and art are twin passions. “My family was very artistic, so I guess I was next in line,” he says. Since I was young, I was always drawing. I got into painting a little later on in high school and caught the bug!” Soranno’s beautiful work evokes fall on the East End, and a familiar pastime for many Hamptonites.

What was the particular inspiration for this piece?

I’m inspired to paint every time I walk on a golf course. Most courses are beautiful. They are designed to be that way. Certain times of the year are particularly beautiful. During the summer with the sun going down is incredible. The shadows get long and it’s quite peaceful out there. Playing in the fall can be awe-inspiring. With a clear blue sky and all of the colors from the various trees and plants around you as you play—is Mother Nature at her best!

Is the golf course pictured inspired by a real place?

This painting is not from a real place; just a picture in my head of a course in the fall.

Talk a little about your artistic process.

My process is quite simple. I start with something bold (like the trees in the painting) and work around that.

What do you think the significance of painting is for contemporary society?

I think it’s a great way to show your feelings toward something that inspires you, angers you, scares you or how ever something makes you feel. Especially in today’s confusing world. It’s a great way to unburden the soul (for a little while anyway)….

Where can our readers see more of your work?

I’m currently working on some new paintings, and when I’m done, hopefully, I’ll get them out there where people can enjoy them.

What else would you like readers to know about your work?

As you can tell, I like to use a lot of color but that’s not always the case. I go black and white sometimes also. Sometimes it’s a landscape and other times it could be a surrealistic dreamscape. I really don’t stick to one medium or subject. One thing is that they are always original!