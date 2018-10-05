East End Kids Event Highlights: Columbus Day Weekend

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities happening on Columbus Day (or Indigenous Peoples Day) weekend, October 6–7, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

October 6, 10 a.m.

All breeds and mutts are welcome to take a two-mile walk to the ocean and back to raise money for ARF. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the walk begins one hour later. Registrants receive free dog treats, ARF tote bags, refreshments, an event t-shirt designed by Isaac Mizrahi and more. $30 per walker in advance, $40 day of the event.

Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Fall Family Activities

October 6–7, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Hank’s Pumpkintown is filled with fun for the entire family with apple and pumpkin picking, three corn mazes, pedal carts, corn swings, wagon rides, tractor train rides, a giant jump pad, a wooden playground, gem mining, a farmers market, face painting and so much more. Pumpkin picking available through 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Hank’s Pumpkintown, 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Long Pond Greenbelt 20th Annual Free Family Celebration

October 6, 10 a.m.—1 p.m.

Enjoy free guided trail walks, play games, make crafts and participate in a wide variety of activities provided by local environmental and community organizations. There will be complimentary ice cream and refreshments for all. Rain or shine. For more information and to RSVP, please call FLPG at the number below.

Register for address. 631-745-0689, sofo.org



Story Time in the Forest

October 6, 10 a.m.

Little Red Bat by Carole Gerber is about the only bat species that can hibernate or migrate. Should this solitary little bat stay or should she go? That’s the question the little red bat ponders as the leaves fall and the nights get colder. The story will be followed by a bat mask craft. This program is $5 per child, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Tween Halloween Movie

October 7, 2 p.m.

Children ages 7–12 can join friends at the John Jermain Memorial Library for a Halloween movie!.The film being screened is The Haunted Mansion (Rated PG, 99 minutes). Snacks will be provided. Free and no registration required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org