Swizzled Desserts Is Serving the Sweets at Dan's Rose Soiree

Swizzled Desserts

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Swizzled Desserts owner Karli Mills is serving her tasty, alcohol-infused confections at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as more than 15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Meet Swizzled Desserts Owner Karli Mills

How did you get into this line of work?

My father and I started experimenting making alcohol-infused ice cream, and together we partnered up to bring our products to life. After years of creating flavor concoctions, we partnered with a local co-packer to start distributing our product to retail stores and restaurants in New York.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw our inspiration from fun flavors we see as well as unique cocktail ideas to blend those together.

What new food trends are you seeing?

As we have joined the food industry, we have seen many fun and unique food trends popping up. Especially in the alcoholic food industry, we see infused cookies, puddings, chocolates and so much more! With many of our restaurant partners, we have seen them create amazing alcoholic beverages incorporating our ice creams and sorbets as well, which is making the cocktail experience at these places very elevated as well as unique boozy desserts.

What is your comfort food and why?

Alcohol-infused ice cream, of course! It combines our favorite comfort food and an alcoholic beverage into one great product! My personal favorite comfort flavor is our My Godfather’s Cannoli, which is blended with an amaretto and a bourbon.

What is your favorite dish to make?

With our company, it is difficult to pick a favorite as every new flavor we make is very exciting and fun to create. We get to combine new flavors into our ice creams and use flavored liquors to enhance or compliment those flavors.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Multiple flavors of our alcohol-infused ice creams and sorbets.

Visit swizzleddesserts.com