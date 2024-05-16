Minute with Mike Podcast: The Importance of Contracts! With Missy Sullivan

On this episode of the Minute with Mike podcast, Mike Nicodema (Principal Shareholder and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Equine Industry Group, gtlaw.com) is joined by Missy Sullivan, Director of Flagler’s Equine Insurance Division (flaglerequine.com), as she presents the chemistry of insurance and law specialized to protect their equestrian clients and their horses.

Watch to find out what you need to do to protect yourself with legal knowhow.