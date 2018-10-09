Jon Bon Jovi Announces Runaway to Paradise Concert Cruises

Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi is taking to the seas, with two new fan cruise experiences, titled Runaway to Paradise. The East Hampton superstar is set to perform multiple concerts, share band stories and take photos with his adoring followers.

“Ever since we started Runaway Tours, it’s given me such joy to entertain and tell stories of where my songs came from. What I’ve realized after all these years is that my fans have found that these are not only my stories, but their own,” Bon Jovi said in the press release. “Hundreds of people have gotten together every time we take off for a destination, and long lasting friendships are born. We want to continue that tradition in Runaway’s fully-immersive vacation trips. Get ready, we’ll see you out there!”

Co-produced by Runaway Tours and Sixthman, the Runaway to Paradise will feature Bon Jovi joining guests onboard the ship at each destination port. The ultimate Bon Jovi experience includes a full rock show on the pool deck starring the East End singer and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band, a second acoustic storyteller set where cruisers can ask him all their burning questions, multiple shows from supporting artists and panels with key figures from the band’s history.

Guests can also peruse through a collection of historic memorabilia in the Jon Bon Jovi Gallery, shop for new looks in the Hart N Dagger pop-up shop, and enjoy a charitable meal at The JBJ Soul Kitchen while sipping on Bon Jovi’s rosé, Diving into Hampton Water. All 2,200 guests will take home an autographed event lithograph, and fans who book in the first 400 staterooms on each cruise will get an opportunity to take a picture with the legend himself.

“We are beyond excited to host Runaway to Paradise aboard Norwegian Jade and Pearl,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Hosting an international rock and roll sensation like Jon Bon Jovi is a testament of our commitment to offering world-class entertainment for all who board our ships.”

The Caribbean trip will set sail on April 12–16, 2019, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Norwegian Jade while the Mediterranean excursion follows on August 26–30, 2019, from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca, on Norwegian Pearl.