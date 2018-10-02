Robert De Niro Will Be Honored at Marrakech International Film Festival

Robert De Niro has brought his unforgettable presence to the big screen since The Wedding Party in 1969. Now, the award-winning Montauker will be an honored guest at the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival.

The festival was designed in 2001, to not only be a new platform for showcasing local and global filmmaking talent, but to act as an intercultural bridge between nations and aid Morocco’s profile around the world. This year’s festival comes after reorganization and lack of sponsorship led to a pause in 2017.

The Goodfellas star said, “Although I have been to Marrakech on several occasions, I feel I am now seeing a side of Marrakech I have always wanted to see. I am most grateful for this invitation, and am looking forward to being a part of a great festival.”

This year’s film festival will take place in Morocco from November 30—December 8.

Speaking of films and De Niro, The Insider leaked photos from the filming of director Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. The pictures showed Phoenix in and out of his Joker makeup, which appears to be a mix between Cesar Romero (1966) and Health Ledger’s (2008) depictions of the Clown Prince of Crime. De Niro plays a talk show host who has a pivotal role in the Joker’s permanent transformation.

Phillips also posted Phoenix as the Joker in and out of makeup on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Camera test (w/ sound). Joker. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 21, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

One detail from the on-set photos points to a deliberate Easter egg referencing De Niro’s casting in the movie. The Gotham City subway map has the name Hinckley, a nod to John Hinckley Jr., a man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, and said he was inspired to do so by De Niro’s film Taxi Driver. The map also names Kane County, a reference to Batman creator Bob Kane.

Joker is scheduled for release on October 4, 2019.

During Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding on Saturday September 29, both Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and De Niro were presenting at the Global Citizens Festival. De Niro urged festival attendees to vote in the midterms elections and, according to USA Today, Martin had to calm his audience after a fallen police barrier caused a panic.