Shop Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Gourmet Shops for Thanksgiving

Find choice prepared food and ingredients for your family feast.

Dan's Best of the Best November 12, 2018
Thanksgiving turkey at gourmet food shop Hamptons North Fork
Photo: Eugene Bochkarev, Kittaya Mangruan/123RF

With Thanksgiving just 10 days away, now is a good time to shop for the choice ingredients and prepared foods for your big family meal. Here on the East End, we’re lucky to have some excellent gourmet food shops with only the finest offerings, and our readers voted for the best of them in this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best competition.

Following thousands of cast ballots, the results for our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork Gourmet Food Shop winners are in, from Platinum to Bronze, and ready to serve as your guide for Thanksgiving food shopping!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Citarella
All South Fork locations (East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton)
631-283-6600, citarella.com

Gold
Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-4722, sydneysgourmet.com

Silver
Amazing Olive
213 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-509-4596, amazingolive.com

Bronze
Schmidt’s Market
120 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-5777, schmidtsmkt.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
170 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-9500, lombardislovelanemarket.com

Gold
Amazing Olive
213 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-509-4596, amazingolive.com

Silver
Bruce & Son
208 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com

Bronze
The Crushed Olive
5768 Route 25A, Suite T, Wading River
631-886-2450, thecrushedolive.com

