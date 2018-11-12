Shop Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Gourmet Shops for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just 10 days away, now is a good time to shop for the choice ingredients and prepared foods for your big family meal. Here on the East End, we’re lucky to have some excellent gourmet food shops with only the finest offerings, and our readers voted for the best of them in this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best competition.

Following thousands of cast ballots, the results for our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork Gourmet Food Shop winners are in, from Platinum to Bronze, and ready to serve as your guide for Thanksgiving food shopping!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Citarella

All South Fork locations (East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton)

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Gold

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-4722, sydneysgourmet.com

Silver

Amazing Olive

213 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-509-4596, amazingolive.com

Bronze

Schmidt’s Market

120 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-5777, schmidtsmkt.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

170 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-9500, lombardislovelanemarket.com

Gold

Amazing Olive

213 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-509-4596, amazingolive.com

Silver

Bruce & Son

208 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com

Bronze

The Crushed Olive

5768 Route 25A, Suite T, Wading River

631-886-2450, thecrushedolive.com