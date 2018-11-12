Shop Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Gourmet Shops for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just 10 days away, now is a good time to shop for the choice ingredients and prepared foods for your big family meal. Here on the East End, we’re lucky to have some excellent gourmet food shops with only the finest offerings, and our readers voted for the best of them in this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best competition.
Following thousands of cast ballots, the results for our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork Gourmet Food Shop winners are in, from Platinum to Bronze, and ready to serve as your guide for Thanksgiving food shopping!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Citarella
All South Fork locations (East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton)
631-283-6600, citarella.com
Gold
Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-4722, sydneysgourmet.com
Silver
Amazing Olive
213 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-509-4596, amazingolive.com
Bronze
Schmidt’s Market
120 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-5777, schmidtsmkt.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
170 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-9500, lombardislovelanemarket.com
Gold
Amazing Olive
213 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-509-4596, amazingolive.com
Silver
Bruce & Son
208 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com
Bronze
The Crushed Olive
5768 Route 25A, Suite T, Wading River
631-886-2450, thecrushedolive.com