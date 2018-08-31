Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Voting Is Underway in the Hamptons & North Fork

Voting for our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best competition has begun! Now is the time for you to honor your favorite Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities from the past year at DansBOTB.com.

Each year, Dan’s readers cast more than 100,000 votes in more than 400 categories, in South Fork and North Fork divisions, in areas including Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Home & Personal Services, Restaurants & Nightlife, Wellness & Beauty, Pet & Animal Services, Professional Services, Recreation Travel & Tourism, Shopping, and Wine & Wineries.

Tell us and fellow readers who makes the Best Burger, who has the Best Art Gallery, Best Antique Store, Best Animal Rescue Group, Best Merlot, Best Pool Company, Best Local Band, Best Bed & Breakfast, Best Hair Stylist, Best Ice Cream and so much more. As always winners will be given Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards based on how many votes they receive—and a few of the most stalwart champions may make it to our annual Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame class.

Each victor will be invited to collect their awards at our annual Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this fall. (More details on that are forthcoming.) Additionally, our winners are featured throughout the year in various category-specific Blog Du Jour articles, alerting readers to the very best the East End has to offer.

To vote, log on to DansBOTB.com or the Dan’s Papers app, available on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play, respectively. You’ll be asked to create a username. From there you can vote once per category per day. So, if you really love a business, a restaurant or a local personality, show them some love by casting your vote every day and watch their rankings rise.

Good luck to everyone!