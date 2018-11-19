Leading East End advertising, marketing and design firm blumenfeld + fleming, with their worldwide headquarters in Montauk, won seven Platinum and nine Gold MarCom Awards, which honor excellence in marketing and communication. Over the past 13 years, blumenfeld + fleming has won 149 MarCom Awards and more than 300 awards for creativity.

The firm received Platinum awards for: Print Advertising Campaign and Media Relations/PR for Landscape Details; Print Advertising for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Electrophysiology Lab and a video for the new SBSH Phillips Family Cancer Center. They were also honored AEG South Fork Peak Savers radio ad; a Media Relations/PR campaign for the Adam Miller Group; and a website for Sag Harbor’s John Jermain Memorial Library.

Gold awards were received for: Print Media/Marketing for LaGuardia Design Group; a Fall Festival print ad for the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce; and print advertising for Landscape Details and South Fork Peak Savers. They also earned Gold Media Relations/PR wins for Landscape Details and LaGuardia Design Group; a radio spot for South Fork Peak Savers; and Digital Media/E-blasts for Porsche’s Macan and Audi’s Q5.

They also achieved honorable mentions for websites, print ads and logo designs.

The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals. Winners range in size from individuals to Fortune 500 Companies. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, comprises several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals

Jill Fleming and Lynn Blumenfeld, two Madison Avenue escapees, founded blumenfeld + fleming in 2003. Clients include Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, BMW, Audi, MINI, Porsche, CDJR Southampton, Landscape Details and Applied Energy Group/South Fork Peak Savers. The firm has won more than 300 awards since its inception.

For more information, contact Lynn Blumenfeld at 631-668-0007 or email her at lynn@bplusf.com.