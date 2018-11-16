East End Kids Event Highlights: November 16–19, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 16–19, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

November 16–18, 5–11 p.m.

Start a new holiday tradition with the largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays that are sure to delight and amaze the entire family. The show is approximately 20–25 minutes long and is open on select dates through the end of December. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or at the door.

Riverhead Holiday Light Show, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. 631-201-5050, riverheadlightshow.com

Thanksgiving Paint Fun for Kids

November 17, 11 a.m.

Join The Mannix Studio of Art and The Madoo Conservancy for some fun, festive painting, with simple step-by-step instructions for beginners. Children six and up are sure to have a blast painting a happy turkey for Thanksgiving. Registration is $35.

The Madoo Conservancy, 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Screening

November 17, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the timeless Thanksgiving classic with your friends and family at the John Jermain Memorial Library. Popcorn will be provided. No registration required, but a caregiver must accompany young children. Free admission.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Sunday Farmer’s Helper

November 18, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Love animals and the great outdoors? Come explore The Green School’s eco-friendly farm for a true animal care experience. Learn from our animal educator how to care for animals big and small: horses, pigs, chickens, goats and many others. Registration for this drop-off class is $50.

The Green School, *Register for Address, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Monday Night Youth Court

November 19, 6 p.m.

Southampton Town’s Youth Court is a great way to earn community service credits and build your college resume. High school students living in Southampton Town work together to hold real trials for juvenile offenders, where all the facts of the case are heard, and the jury decides on a sentence for the offender.

Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau