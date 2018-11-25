Hamptons Police Investigate ‘Fountain of Youth’ Fraudsters

The East End Fraud Detection Unit (EEFDU) announced that it has launched an investigation into the claims being made about a property on the market in East Hampton. The property, located at an undisclosed address, is listed at $43 million—even though it’s only a small A-frame house on a quarter-acre lot. This high price tag for such a modest property invited the heightened scrutiny from the EEFDU, as did unusual details in the description of the property.

“The seller claims that the residence will bring its owners life-extending health benefits,” says David Langleben, chief fraud investigator at the EEFDU. “Specifically, the listing states that, by regularly drinking the tap water found at this home, people will be returned to a state of youthful fitness and will forestall illness and death indefinitely.”

These grand promises of a “fountain of youth” in East Hampton, notes Langleben, are highly suspect. However, because the address of the property has not been made public, Langleben’s team has been stymied in its attempts to disprove the claims. “Right now, they’re only showing the property to those who can demonstrate that they have the assets to meet the asking price.”

The EEFDU is currently seeking a wealthy partner willing to collaborate to help it gain access to the property in order to perform a test of the water. Until this step can be undertaken, Langleben advises skepticism. “As far as we know, their well taps the same aquifer as their neighbors’ wells. It’s good water, but beyond that…”

Read more tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter