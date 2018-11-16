North Fork Event Highlights: November 16–18, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 16–18, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Harvest Gospel Concert Series

November 16–17, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this nondenominational choir of over 75 voices, directed by Reverend Maryanne McElroy, as they perform an eclectic mix of gospel. The Friday performance takes place at Mattituck Presbyterian Church (12605 Main Road, Mattituck), and the Saturday performance is at Friendship Baptist Church (59 Anchor Street, Flanders). A $10 donation is suggested.

Churches in Mattituck and Flanders. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Silver Screens of Suffolk

November 16–17, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

The Silver Screens of Suffolk exhibit celebrates the history of film, illustrating its early connections to Suffolk County while also outlining cinema history through a showcase of one of the finest private collections of movie posters, programs, heralds and theater window cards. Free admission. The exhibition is on display through February 2019.

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Foghat

November 16, 8 p.m.

Foghat’s lively performances clearly show why the band has been around since the early ’70s; because touring is a part of their DNA. Their live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect from such a timeless English rock band. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $62–$75.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Peridance

November 17, 8 p.m.

You’re sure to be transfixed by New York City’s Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, a magnificent troupe of dancers from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Japan and Korea. The group has been a powerhouse of energetic and evocative dance since 1984 and has performed at prestigious venues all over the world. Tickets are $44.

Staller Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Mashomack Preserve Nature Walk

November 18, 10:30 a.m.

The preserve’s 2,039 acres protect an entire third of Shelter Island and are home to countless native plants and animals. Join South Fork Natural History Museum environmental educator Miles Todaro on a hike through the incredibly diverse array of habitats found in the “Jewel of the Peconic.” Free admission, but registration is required.

Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-537-9735, sofo.org