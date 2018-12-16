Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s at These 20 East End Restaurants

The last week of December promises lavish dinners and thrilling parties as the East End celebrates Christmas and New Year’s. To make the most of your holiday, you’ll need to know which restaurants offer the most bang for your buck, which can take considerable time to research. Consider this guide our gift to you.

The 1770 House rings in the new year with a full range of dining choices in a lavish four-course tasting menu, that starts with small bites and lighter flavors that build into big full flavors and multi-layer dishes. $110 per person. 143 Main Street, East Hampton. 1770house.com

Southampton Village will be sending 2018 out with a bash at 75 Main, which will rock out all night long on New Year’s Eve with a prix fixe dinner and more. 75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575

Celebrate Christmas Eve with the annual roast suckling pig dinner at Almond. A portion of revenue will go to the Pajama Program (pajamaprogram.org), which provides new, warm pajamas and new books to children in need, many of whom are waiting to be adopted. Almond will also throw a New Year’s Eve party featuring a special, locally sourced five-course prix fixe menu beginning at 9 p.m. Guests will receive party favors and a champagne toast will be offered. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Baron’s Cove will offer a Christmas dinner with appetizer options such as lobster bisque with a truffle-lobster salad, roasted Long Island duck with roasted beets, faro pilaf and calvados sauce, pan-seared Long Island black fish with preserved heirloom tomato compote and other seasonal options. $74 per person, $28 per child. Baron’s Cove also invites you to ring in the new year beef and truffle tartar, picnic gold oysters with champagne gelee, half lobster thermidor, filet mignon with foie gras and more. $120 per person from 5–8:30 p.m., $135 per person from 9:30–11 p.m. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, baronscove.com

The Bell & Anchor will be serving holiday specials alongside the an a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve. 3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400

The Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant has a special prix-fixe for $95 per person. 2622 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660

The Southampton Inn will throw its 21st New Year’s Eve Gala. The New Year’s Eve package, at $450 for two adults, includes a one-night stay, dinner, dancing, open bar and midnight Champagne toast. The gala is open to all residents and visitors for the ticket price of $125 without a hotel reservation. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Ring in the new year with Cowfish at the annual Champagne & Confetti event. With three seatings (8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.), the celebration includes a four-course chef’s menu, DJ with dancing, festive decor and party favors, balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. $75 in advance, $90 at the door. 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-714-4436, cowfishrestaurant.com

East Wind will host a New Year’s Eve dinner at Desmond’s Restaurant, followed by a gala in the Grand Ballroom. Special overnight packages are available. 5270 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

Fresno is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, serving holiday specials alongside the regular menu. 8 Fresno Place, East Hampton. 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

Celebrate the new year in grand style at Gurney’s Montauk. Start the evening at Scarpetta Beach restaurant with a five-course dinner, then dance the night away at the indoor beach club with DJ and bottle service. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com

Long Island Aquarium will present its Fishes & Wishes family friendly New Year’s Eve party between 6:30 and 11 p.m. Guests will enjoy cocktail hour, buffet dinner (includes beer and wine), dancing, crafts for kids, dessert and ice cream bar, plus a mock-midnight Champagne and sparkling cider toast (at 10:30 p.m.), and of course the beauty of the aquarium at night. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with the first seating from 5 to 7 p.m. and a second beginning at 8 p.m. Alfredo Merat will play live music from 9 p.m. until late and diners who join for the second seating will also be given party favors. Cost for the prix fixe menu is $125. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-725-0900. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. lulusagharbor.com

Mirabelle Tavern will celebrate the holidays with a Christmas Eve dinner, Santa Brunch, New Year’s Eve Dinner and New Year’s Day Brunch. 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Nick & Toni’s will offer a la carte specials for Christmas Eve from 5:45 to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-324-3550. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton.

Page at 63 Main will have food and live music all night on New Year’s Eve, featuring the get-up-and-dance music of the HooDoo Loungers. 63 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1810, page63main.com

Open bar, four-course dinner, bottle service…what’s your party pleasure? Southampton Social Club has three packages on offer for New Year’s Eve, starting at $95 per person. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

A night of excellent eats along with outstanding entertainment awaits as Suffolk Theater gets its party on and rings in the New Year with dining, a comedy show and a rockin’ after-party. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar, the newest member of the Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame, will be serving delicious fare on Christmas and New Year’s Day. 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151,

tweedsrestaurant.com

Union Cantina’s New Year’s Eve Grand Fiesta Package, at $75 per person, includes open bar, full dinner buffet, dessert table, party favors and more. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net