East End Kids Event Highlights: December 14–19, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 14–19, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Holiday Extravaganza

December 14, 3:30 p.m.

Families, get ready to celebrate the holiday season with an incredible day of festive fun! The Shelter Island Public Library will host an exciting visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, which includes a book reading, holiday snacks and crafts. Following the riveting storytime, there will be a screening of Will Ferrell’s hilarious Christmas classic, Elf. Free admission.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Antigone Now

December 14–15, 7 p.m.

South Fork Performing Arts students perform the timeless Greek tragedy about a princess who defies her king’s command by giving her “traitorous” brother a proper burial. This contemporary theatrical adaption, directed by Tamara Salkin, brings powerful, modern prose to the ancient and universally relevant story. Tickets are $15, students $10.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Beauty and the Beast

December 14–December 30, 7 p.m.

The Gateway Playhouse presents the “Tale as Old as Time,” the story of a man cursed to live as a beast, and the book-loving free-spirited woman who can break the spell. 2 p.m. matinees available on select days. Tickets are $59–$89, half-price for kids.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-286-1313, thegateway.org

Decorative Holiday Mugs

December 19, 3 p.m.

High school students can design their very own holiday mug. Choose from various colored acrylic paint pens and a vast selection of holiday stencils. Admission is free.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Minecraft Club

December 19, 7 p.m.

The Hampton Library invites kids ages 7–12 to Minecraft Club. Come together, and see that your imagination is the only limit to what you can build. Children must register, and if a child needs an account or a computer, please advise the library. Free admission.

Hampton Library, 2487 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org