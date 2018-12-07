What to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights: December 8–10, 2018

Five fun things for kids and teens to do this week.

Hamptons Living Team December 7, 2018
little toddler girl with mother on christmas market. funny happy kid making window shopping with santa claus. holidays, christmas, childhood and people concept. family during winter snowfall
Photo: Irina Schmidt/123RF

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 8–10, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Westhampton Family Fun Holiday Festival
December 8, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The annual festival returns with loads of family fun and treats, including a book reading at Tweed Toys, a candy cane toss at The Beach Bakery, 3D snowflake-making at Lynn’s Cards & Gifts, candy cane ornaments at Chic, a Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet and greet at SugarDaddy’s Toys, a painting session at Pawcasso, the Bideawee adoption van and more.

Westhampton Beach, Various stores throughout the village. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

kids making gingerbread house
Photo: Famveldman/123RF

Citarella Gingerbread House Workshop
December 8, 11:30 a.m.

The aroma of cinnamon and spice is in the air—it’s time for Guild Hall’s annual gingerbread house decorating event! Children ages 5–12 are invited to join Citarella’s merry team of confectionary experts and make festive displays using frosting, candy and a fully assembled, freshly baked cookie house. Seating is limited, and $25 registration is required.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Christmas time miniature of street with a train in the foreground
Photo: Jane White/123RF

Riverhead RMLI Holiday Open House
December 8–9, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Explore the Railroad Museum of Long Island’s (RMLI) holiday pop-up shop, enjoy tasty refreshments and enter the raffle to win a Lionel Polar Express Toy train set. At noon, Santa makes his way down from the North Pole to deliver goody bags to all the good girls and boys. This event is perfect for train-lovers and Christmas-lovers of all ages. Free admission.

RMLI Restoration & Visitor’s Center, 416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Escape the cold and go bowling in Riverhead
Photo: GeorgeRudy/iStock/Thinkstock

Chanukah Bowl
December 9, 3:30 p.m.

The Chabad of the Hamptons welcomes the community to the Chanukah bowl on Sunday, December 9 at 3:30 p.m. for snacks, crafts, music, bowling and, of course, the lighting of the bowling pin menorah. Reservations are appreciated.

East Hampton Indoor Tennis, 175 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

Movie Theater with empty seats and projector / High contrast image
Photo: Fernando Gregory Milan/123RF

Monday Movie: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
December 10, 3 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. Admission is free. Register online or by phone.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org

