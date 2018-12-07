East End Kids Event Highlights: December 8–10, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 8–10, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Westhampton Family Fun Holiday Festival

December 8, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The annual festival returns with loads of family fun and treats, including a book reading at Tweed Toys, a candy cane toss at The Beach Bakery, 3D snowflake-making at Lynn’s Cards & Gifts, candy cane ornaments at Chic, a Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet and greet at SugarDaddy’s Toys, a painting session at Pawcasso, the Bideawee adoption van and more.

Westhampton Beach, Various stores throughout the village. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Citarella Gingerbread House Workshop

December 8, 11:30 a.m.

The aroma of cinnamon and spice is in the air—it’s time for Guild Hall’s annual gingerbread house decorating event! Children ages 5–12 are invited to join Citarella’s merry team of confectionary experts and make festive displays using frosting, candy and a fully assembled, freshly baked cookie house. Seating is limited, and $25 registration is required.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Riverhead RMLI Holiday Open House

December 8–9, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Explore the Railroad Museum of Long Island’s (RMLI) holiday pop-up shop, enjoy tasty refreshments and enter the raffle to win a Lionel Polar Express Toy train set. At noon, Santa makes his way down from the North Pole to deliver goody bags to all the good girls and boys. This event is perfect for train-lovers and Christmas-lovers of all ages. Free admission.

RMLI Restoration & Visitor’s Center, 416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Chanukah Bowl

December 9, 3:30 p.m.

The Chabad of the Hamptons welcomes the community to the Chanukah bowl on Sunday, December 9 at 3:30 p.m. for snacks, crafts, music, bowling and, of course, the lighting of the bowling pin menorah. Reservations are appreciated.

East Hampton Indoor Tennis, 175 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, jewishhamptons.com

Monday Movie: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

December 10, 3 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. Admission is free. Register online or by phone.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org