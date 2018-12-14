Howard Stern Tops Forbes List of Highest Paid Radio Hosts Once Again

Howard Stern is still at the top of his game after 30 years in the business. Forbes recently announced The World’s Highest-Paid Radio Hosts of 2018, and his name was first on the list. And in other exciting news, two new Stern channels hit SiriusXM this month.

The Southampton resident and self-proclaimed “King of All Media” finished the Forbes scoring period with an estimated $90 million earned (pre-tax/fees and not limited to radio earnings) during the third year of his current contract with SiriusXM. Back in February, the media company brought him back to the small screen as it’s first paid video content, releasing 30 years of interviews from The Howard Stern Show. Now, it seems that decision has really paid off.

America’s most-listened-to radio host, Rush Limbaugh, came in at a close second place, raking in $84.5 million. Ryan Seacrest took third place with a $74 million haul. Sean Hannity placed fourth with $36 million, and Glenn Beck trailed behind with a distant $8.5 million, earning him fifth place.

In celebration of the new year, an exclusive SiriusXM channel will offer listeners a chance to re-live all of Stern’s best interviews from this past year. Starting on December 17, Howard 100: The Best of the Interviews, will include a bounty of past interviewees, including East Hamptonite Jon Bon Jovi, Amagansett’s Paul McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, Hamptons regulars Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer, Mandy Moore, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Claire Danes, Snoop Dogg, Ringo Starr, Ben Stiller, Cardi B and many others.

If you’re interested in more than the interviews, a second channel, Howard 101: The Best of Everything Else, will include the shows greatest comedic moments. The exclusive channels will be available for SiriusXM subscribers from December 17, through New Year’s Day.

Stern has been in the radio game for 30 years, and to sit on top of the list of highest paid radio hosts for the third year in a row is nothing short of inspiring. Who knows, maybe we’ll see someone from one of our East End radio stations make it onto the list in the near future.