Jennifer Lopez Talks ‘Second Act’ with Fellow East Enders

Jennifer Lopez is making the rounds to promote her upcoming film, Second Act, and she met with two fellow East Enders to discuss the project, as well as her personal life. Hear the juicy things she shared—and the crazy things she did—on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On December 11, Lopez competed against Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon in an epic game of Can You Feel It? To play, each person takes turns guessing what mystery item is inside a box using only the sensation of touch. Fallon couldn’t resist psyching Lopez out by overreacting in disgust as she fondled a tiny snowman. In all fairness, she probably deserved a point for guessing that it was an ice sculpture before unknowingly tearing the head off the adorable character.

She got her sweet revenge on Fallon when he had to touch a fake tarantula that moved when he touched it, causing Fallon to fall to the floor in terror. Lopez’s Second Act co-star, Milo Ventimiglia came to compete in the final round, as all three put their hand in a bowl of guacamole at the same time. Ventimiglia was calm and collected throughout, but the other two freaked out at the slightest touch.

Lopez sat down with Fallon to not only gush over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who reportedly fawns over her every time she performs, but to also discuss her thoughts on Second Act. She told Fallon, that this film truly resonates with her Bronx sensibilities, as well as with co-star and real life bestie Leah Remini’s Brooklyn sensibilities. That shared New York background is the heart of the film. “We know what that life is,” Lopez said. “We still have family that lives there. We know this story and we know that struggle.”

On December 13, Remini and Lopez joined Shelter Island resident Andy Cohen to play Who’s the Champ?, where he asks, for example, who is the champ in getting down on the dance floor? (Lopez obviously). In a stark example of their honest relationship, Lopez had to correct Remini when she claimed they were both champs in the kitchen. “Leah…I’ve tasted your cooking,” she said. Remini accused her of holding an incident with a salty lasagna over her head—to which Lopez interjected, “It was the saltiest lasagna you ever had.” They must be best friends if they’re comfortable trash talking each other on TV and then laughing about it.

Second Act premieres in theaters on Friday, December 21.