Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Agnes Bristel Finds Inspiration in the Snow

The interesting use of color in this week’s cover art, “Flesch’s House in Winter” by Agnes Bristel-Soethoudt, offers a unique look at this usually stark season.

What was the inspiration for this work?

Freshly fallen snow gives a wonderfully inspiring look to everything. The snow makes for a great contrast to the pinks, purples and browns of the winter woods.

How would you describe your style?

My art style is mostly Neo-Impressionistic.

Talk about studying art in the Netherlands.

I studied at Kunstacademie St. Joost in Breda, the Netherlands. They taught us traditional theories on how to create light and dark in drawing and painting. In Dutch society there’s a respect for artists, it’s a little the way they feel about ice-skating. When you are a child you have to skate, as soon as there is ice. It’s not expected that you paint, but if you do, you are very much encouraged and quickly admired. From the age of 4, I loved working with color and shapes and I’ve never stopped. There’s so much beauty around us, which I love to capture and portray.

How has living on Long Island informed your artwork?

Long Island has incredible natural beauty. It also has amazing light. We must try and preserve our island’s beauty as much as possible.

What’s the importance of art in contemporary society?

As always, art has been a human expression and will continue, for several reasons. Humans have a need to express their souls, so to speak—sometimes beauty, sometimes ugliness, but always expressing our human condition.

What are some of your favorite works of art?

With the internet available, you can now find all the world’s art at your fingertips. I’ve found and admire a French painter named Gaston Sebire. He inspires me to keep going. He died in 2001, but his work is classic and timeless. There are also some great painters coming out of the Florence Academie, which Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor represents (Marc Dalessio, etc.). I love their work and they inspire me. Of course, I visit museums whenever I can! I love van Gogh. Make sure when you look at his work to also look at his details—amazing work! Old Masters…not one I don’t like! Plus Picasso, Miró, Cézanne…

What are your artistic goals for 2019?

To keep looking, mostly to show the beauty in the “ordinary” things that I want to keep exploring and experiment with.