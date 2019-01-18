East End Kids Event Highlights: January 18–20, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 18–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Light the Night Winter Trail Walk

January 19, 5:30 p.m.

The annual self-guided stroll through gently lit Quogue forest trails, a favorite among local families and nature lovers, returns for a magical fifth year. Before or after the walk, guests are invited to warm up in the Nature Center by drinking hot cocoa, munching on cookies and relaxing by the roaring fire. Registration is $10, kids $12. Walk-ins are welcome.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

27th Student Art Festival Opening Reception and Performances

January 18, 2 p.m.

The exhibition, on view through February 24, features the art of local students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The opening festivities include performances by the East Hampton High School Dance Team, the East Hampton Middle School Dance Team, A&G Dance Co., Abigail Loos of the East Hampton Home School Group and others. Admission is free.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Family Movie: Christopher Robin

January 18, 4 p.m.

See the silly ol’ bear come to CGI life in a family screening of Christopher Robin, starring Ewan McGregor. The film is Rated PG, fun for all ages and only 104 minutes long. Admission is free, but families should register online.

Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Jack and the Beanstalk

January 19, 11 a.m.

A handful of magic beans start our hero and his best friend Filpail the Cow on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the castle in the sky with Jack and his many friends as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. Tickets are $10.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Sunday Afternoon Chess

January 20, 2 p.m.

Do you love chess but feel that you’re not getting enough of a challenge from your little sibling? Head to East Hampton Library on Sunday to play against new challengers young and old. Free admission. For ages 10+.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org