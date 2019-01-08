Michael Bloomberg Updates His 1997 Autobiography into the 21st Century

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has clearly taken Ernest Hemingway’s famous words, “The only kind of writing is rewriting,” to heart. On January 7, the second edition of his autobiography, Bloomberg by Bloomberg, hit store shelves, marking the book’s first major update since 1997.

Although the memoir had received a new preface in 2001, the narrative had remained in the 20th century, prior to when Bloomberg took office as mayor. Now, Bloomberg wants Bloomberg by Bloomberg, Updated to reflect the evolution that he and his company have gone through since the book was first published. “Two decades after Bloomberg by Bloomberg first appeared on bookshelves, so much has changed at the company,” Bloomberg writes in the updated tome’s preface. “We have grown from 3,500 employees in 50 countries to 19,000 employees in more than 120 countries.”

Over the years, the company has branched out and made headway in many facets including the world of journalism. Bloomberg continues, “News stories once published exclusively on the terminal are now read by millions on the web and social media platforms, with many syndicated internationally. And along the way we became the first global news service to win every major journalism award in print and broadcast media, including the Pulitzer Prize.”

Bloomberg by Bloomberg, Updated takes his story and extends it into the 21st century, while also adding a bit of insight into his earlier years. The updated photo insert features images spanning Bloomberg’s childhood to his time at City Hall and to more recent business and philanthropic endeavors. “Giving back has always been a big part of our company’s identity” he writes, “and as long as I’m in charge, it always will be.”

In fact, Bloomberg by Bloomberg, Updated will be an instrument of philanthropy in and of itself as all royalties from the book’s sales will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide. The CPJ has spent the last 30 years defending journalists against physical harm, imprisonment and murder in repressive governments, conflict zones and even established democracies.

Bloomberg by Bloomberg, Updated is available at your local bookstore.