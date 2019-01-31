Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 31–February 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Cirque Eloize Saloon

February 2, 7 p.m.

The Wild Wild West comes alive with Cirque Éloize’s newest show. Acrobats fly to live honky-tonk music and showcase their strength, agility and trapeze skills. Performers leap off a two-story building, spin, strut, juggle, dance and entertain with their unconventional brand of humor. This incredible spectacle is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $44

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

The Long Island Express: Remembering the 1938 Hurricane

January 31–February 2, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

This is the last weekend to explore the significant exhibition recounting the monstrous storm that rocked the East End 80 years ago. Curated by Jaime Karbowiak, it features newspaper reports, personal accounts, photos of the destruction and artifacts salvaged from the wreckage. Guests can view the collection in the Noel J. Gish Gallery. Also on display until February 2 is the Moment of Tranquili-Tea exhibit, which features the most intricate 19th century teapots from the museum’s collection.

Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Friday Night Face Off

February 1, 10:30 p.m.

Long Island’s longest-running improv comedy show is sure to tickle your ribs ’til your sides hurt. Using audience suggestions, two teams of improvisers face off in an all-out, completely uncensored battle for laughs. Beer, wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Not recommended for anyone under 16. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Blues Night: John Hammond + Ronnie Earl

February 2, 8 p.m.

Two of the greatest blues musicians of our time come together on the Suffolk Theater stage for one night only. Hear Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Famer John P. Hammond and four-time Blues Music Award winner Ronnie Earl perform the hits that rocketed them to stardom. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Afternoon Tea

February 3, 2 p.m.

Is coffee not fancy enough of a pick-me-up for you anymore? Mix things up with a sophisticated tea time among your fellow high society friends. Meet at the Special Tea House to enjoy a menu including currant scones with clotted cream and fruit jam, the fruit of the season, cucumber sandwiches, chocolate drizzled biscotti and freshly steeped tea. Make sure to wear your fanciest hat. $15 advance reservation is required.

Special Tea House, 455 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-2265, southoldlibrary.org