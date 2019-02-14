14 Things to Do on the East End If You’re Single on Valentine’s Day

So you’re single on Valentine’s Day? There’s no shame in that, in fact, on February 14 the Hamptons and North Fork offer just as much fun for singles and groups of friends as they do for couples. Forget the cards and flowers and enjoy a day of entertainment, games and shopping.

Here are 14 fun and exciting things to do on the East End if you’re single this Valentine’s Day.

1. Hang Out with Artists

Southampton Arts Center has been taken over by nine artists in residence as part of its innovative Takeover exhibition, during which the artists—Scott Bluedorn, Daniel Cabrera, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Ruby Jackson, Laurie Lambrecht, Jerome Lucani, Paton Miller and Jeff Muhs—will use the museum as pop-up art studios. Every Thursday (6–8 p.m.) through March 24, visitors are invited to socialize with the painters, photographers, sculptors and mixed media artists while they work, play ping pong, listen to music, have a drink and hang out. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

2. Visit a Museum or Art Gallery

In addition to Takeover, there are plenty of other exhibitions on display across the East End. Aubrey Roemer’s Blue it!, on view at Guild Hall through February 25, draws attention to the health of East End waterways, by using materials collected while cleaning up East Hampton’s Main Beach to expose silhouette imagery onto recycled fabric in the rich blue cyanotype process. 158 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Silver Screens of Suffolk. Celebrating the History of Film: 1900s to 1960s, on view at Suffolk County Historical Society through April 27, features a large collection of movie posters, programs, heralds and theater window cards, which shed light on the immense contributions that Suffolk County made to the silent film era. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

The Permanent Collection: Every Picture Tells A Story, on view at Parrish Art Museum through October 3, is a massive exhibition made up of seven smaller ones. These include Picture, Photorealism, Into the Artist’s World: The Photographs of Fred W. McDarrah, Louisa Chase: Below the Surface, Fairfield Porter Raw: The Creative Process of an American Master, William Merritt Chase: The Shinnecock Years and A Fresh Look: The Collection in Conversation. Read about each one on the Parrish website. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

3. Taste Fine Wine and Fondue

Wölffer Estate Vineyard hosts a fun, pre-dinner tasting from 6–7 p.m., where pairs or groups of friends can dip into a bubbling bowl of house-made cheese fondue made of Gruyere, Swiss and a bit of Wölffer Pink Gin, paired the vineyard’s dry Rieslings. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made online. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

4. Go on a Shopping Spree

If shopping is your one true love, then today is the day to let your credit card know how much you care. Treat yourself to new clothes, shoes, jewelry, home décor, maybe even a boat. You deserve it! The Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping category has all the info on the best places to buy whatever your heart desires, so take a look at what Hamptons and North Fork stores have to offer.

5. Load Up on Caffeine

You can’t spend the day dropping hundreds at all the best retail hot spots without a little extra energy, and Hampton Coffee Company has just the thing. This month only, you can enjoy the delicious Crème Brûlée Latte, Chocolate Cherry Kiss Coffee and Red Velvet Cupcake. Plus, free samples of the heavenly cherry concoction are available at your local café, whether that’s Water Mill, Southampton, Westhampton Beach. hamptoncoffeecompany.com

6. Spoil Your Pet

For many people, the most important relationship they have is the one they share with their pet(s), so why not celebrate that kind of love on Valentine’s Day? Shower your furry, feathery or scaly companion with affection by spending a portion of today’s shopping spree on them at Dan’s Best of the Best Pet Stores. The Hamptons and North Fork have plenty of great businesses that your pet(s) would ask you to shop if they could.

7. Go to the Movies

While Netflix is always a great movie option, your local theater has much newer offerings and makes for a fun outing with friends. Southampton, East Hampton, Hampton Bays and Mattituck theaters all have great non-romantic screenings on Valentine’s Day, including Green Book (drama), Miss Bala (thriller), Cold Pursuit (thriller), The Prodigy (horror), Happy Death Day 2U (horror), They Shall Not Grow Old (documentary) and Free Solo (documentary). Check fandango.com to see movie times and book tickets.

8. Sing Your Heart Out

The Clubhouse in East Hampton hosts karaoke Thursdays from 8–11 p.m. every week, and February 14 is no different. Hosted by Helen “The Diva” McGuire, this insane party invites groups of friends to chow down on half-priced wings and nachos, make good use of the bar’s happy hour prices and form long-lasting memories. 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

9. Get Moving

Joelle Kelly leads two classes at Springs Community Hall that use ancient Tibetan movements to improve spiritual and physical wellness. Join her at 9 a.m. for Lu Jong, a series of poses that dissolve stress and increase flexibility; the drop-in rate is $35 and yoga mats are required. At 10:15 a.m., she leads students through Tog Chod, a meditative dance with a wooden sword that hones concentration and releases blocks in the chakras; the drop-in rate is $35 and practice swords will be provided. 5 Old Stone Highway, Springs. 917-796-2251, lujongnewyork.com

10. Order Takeout

Most restaurants are dangerous on Valentine’s Day if you’re easily triggered by romance, so why not just order dinner to-go? Dan’s Best of the Best Takeout Restaurants such as Saaz, offer the finest cuisine, packed and ready to be enjoyed in the comfort of home. Take a look at which eateries offer the most delicious food to-go in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

11. Jam Out While You Dine Out

If you do feel like braving the love in the air and venturing out to a nice restaurant, Union Cantina is an excellent choice. Yes, there will be couples on dates everywhere you look, but the music—and the food—is too good to pass up. Jam Session Thursdays have been a huge hit since relocating from the now-closed Bay Burger last fall and feature a rotating roster of talented musicians. The February 14 concert begins at 7 p.m. and features Morris Goldberg on saxophone, Bill Smith on piano, Santi Debriano on bass and Claes Brondal on drums. While you’re jamming out, be sure to order one of the Valentine’s Chef Specialties, and remember: You don’t have to share! 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

12. Play Trivia with Your Friends

Round up five of your friends and head to Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for an intense night of snapshot trivia. It’s free to play, and the winning team receives a $50 gift card to the brewery. Plus, all participants gain access to a special $10 food and beer combo. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-110, greenportbrew.com



13. Get a Makeover

Whether it’s for finding love or finding confidence, a makeover is a surefire way to look and feel beautiful. Why not try out a new hair or nail color? Maybe it’s time to book an appointment to a dentist, dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon. Whatever you want to change about your look, rest assured that Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty professionals have you covered. Whether you’re in the Hamptons or on the North Fork, your new look is right around the corner.

14. Mingle with Other Singles

Just because you’re single on Valentine’s Day, doesn’t mean there’s zero chance of romance. You could hit it off with a stranger while visiting a museum or theater, or you could immensely increase your chances by attending A Valentine’s Day Singles Mingling at The Spur at 6 p.m. For $40, spiritual singles over 40 can meet new people, dance, eat and get advice from an astrologer. 280 Elm Street, Southampton. 201-838-8170

If you’re still single on February 15, you can join hundreds of others for the first annual Singles’ Day Celebration at Glen Cove Mansion, sponsored by Geffner Kersch Attorneys at Law and MTN Matchmaking. This magnificent event features a DJ, cash bar, light bites and an incredible raffle with items such as matchmaking memberships, plastic surgery and cosmetics, and tickets are only $20. 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove. 516-674-2902