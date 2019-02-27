Hamptons Event Highlights: March 1–3, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 1–3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

From Deep Sea to Space Lecture with John Bouvier

March 1, 7:30 p.m.

The Southampton Town Councilman—who played a role in recovering a Mercury space capsule that was lost in the crushing depths of the South Atlantic Ocean—shares stories of his incredible career path, from saturation diver to deep ocean engineer to NASA robotics engineer, in a special talk sponsored by Montauk Observatory and Stony Brook University’s Department of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences.

Bouvier will also discuss technology used on the International Space Station (and the training astronauts require to use it), as well as how deep sea divers, submersibles and robotics​ are now being used by the Department of Defense and the Office of Naval Research. The event is free and requires no registration.

Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. montaukobservatory.com

Wanted DOA Concert for GiGi’s Playhouse

March 1, 8 p.m.

Bon Jovi’s iconic music hits home no matter the age group, and few can capture the band’s legendary sound quite like Wanted DOA. In this benefit concert, 100% of proceeds will go toward the goal of bringing GiGi’s Playhouse, an international network of down syndrome achievement centers, to Long Island. Tickets are $25–$55.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Denny Laine in Concert

March 2, 8 p.m.

As a premier English songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Laine is best known for his roles as the original guitarist and lead singer of The Moody Blues from 1964 through 1966 and as the co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney. Hear the unbelievable voice and guitar playing of this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. Tickets are $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Anderson East in Concert

March 2, 8 p.m.

Performing a heartfelt fusion of soul, R&B, gospel, early rock and country, East has quickly carved a name for himself in today’s music scene. With catchy, sincere lyrics, gripping hooks and an edgy sound all his own, it’s no wonder he’s garnered such a dedicated fan base. Listen to his new album, Encore, now and prepare for an epic concert! Tickets are $45–$55.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Little Murders with Jules Feiffer

March 3, 3 p.m.

Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winner Jules Feiffer conducts a Q&A after the screening of his first movie, the 1971 dark comedy classic Little Murders. The film sees photographer Alfred Chamberlain’s (Elliot Gould) life altered when he meets the dysfunctional family of his new girlfriend, Patsy (Marcia Rodd). Tickets are $15, proceeds benefit Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org