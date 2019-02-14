Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘It’s My Party’ Concert Tour for 50th Birthday

Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 this summer, and she wants to approach the milestone birthday in the most electric way possible. On February 13, Lopez announced her birthday concert tour “It’s My Party” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen DeGeneres made a point of reminding Lopez that she is, indeed, turning 50 and should celebrate that fact. Lopez agreed, “This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it’s a big birthday.” This tour will be relatively short in comparison to past tours, with only 25 or 28 shows through June and July, however there will be big surprises along the way. Entertainment Tonight reports that tour-goers will be treated to special dance performances by stars from Lopez’s smash NBC dance show World of Dance. The “It’s My Party” tour kicks off on June 7 and will make its way to Madison Square Garden on July 12.

This tour-worthy birthday isn’t the only milestone Lopez reaches in 2019. On February 3, she and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, celebrated two years of dating. To commemorate the anniversary, she posted an Instagram slideshow of highlights from their incredible time together captioned, “Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful, safe and stable place…In the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…You make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again…Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…Our time…Te Amo Macho…”

During the February 13 episode, DeGeneres offered an anniversary present to the happy couple: a picture clock of them to remind Rodriguez “that time is ticking, and he should hurry up and propose.” Lopez loved it, but was quick to regift, promising to give it to her man for Valentine’s Day. The pop star also told DeGeneres how he surprised her for their two-year anniversary with a surprise FaceTime meeting with Joanna Gaines, the star of her favorite show Fixer Upper. It was a sweet surprise, but maybe not as sweet as DeGeneres’s next gift to Lopez: an orange tulle dress with a train longer than the studio for her to wear while she’s presenting at the Oscars.