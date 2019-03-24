Beginning Your East End Wedding Planning Process

The Hamptons and North Fork are immensely popular wedding destinations—with pristine beaches, lush parks, inviting inns, historic theaters and other gorgeous venues to choose from. While your special day is likely to be the happiest of your life, there are months of preparation leading up to the big day. Thankfully, there are many East End businesses waiting to help you along the journey.

Looking for the perfect wedding cake? Look no further than Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Inc., which offers delicious art sculptures, Jar Sweets favors, nostalgic candies in apothecary jars and more. Can’t find a caterer guaranteed to wow your guests? You clearly haven’s been introduced to Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine.

If you’re considering an outdoor wedding but are concerned about unpredictable weather, Sperry Tents Hamptons has you covered—literally. Begin your search for the ideal venue with the long list of beautiful Lessing’s Hospitality Group locales, including the breathtaking Vineyards at Aquebogue. If you need a little more hand-holding through the wedding planning process—and there’s no shame in that—Lessing’s offers restaurant and hotel options, catering and more to make your special day a truly magical one.

While East End businesses have you covered for most aspects of your wedding and engagement, there are a few areas where we at Dan’s Papers have some great advice that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. We’ve come up with some great tips to help you write your vows, choose your engagement ring, get in shape before the big day and create a unique DIY wedding.

Visit our Wedding Showcase to find more Hamptons and North Fork wedding businesses, plus guides to help you plan—and enjoy—the most memorable day of your life.