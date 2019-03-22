Guild Hall’s 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Carole Ginsburg
    Guests listening to Honorable Mention Linda Capello

    Curatorial Assistant Casey Dalene introducing Top Honors Winner Mary Boochever

    Guild Hall Director Christina Strassfield, Top Honors Winner Mary Boochever, Curatorial Assistant Casey Dalene

    Best Sculpture Winner Monica Banks with her piece "Dyad"

    Honorable Mention Geoff Kuzara with his piece "Apollo"

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Honorable Mention Joan Santos

    Honorable Mention Linda Capello with her piece "Sunday"

    Kash and Karen Bryce

    Karen Bryce

    Curatorial Assistant Casey Dalene

    Julia and Jim Vandermade

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Guild Hall Chairman of the Board Marty Cohen

    Honorable Mention Darlene Charneco with her piece "Becoming Lichenized"

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Top Honors Winner Mary Boochever with her piece "Orea"

    Best New Artist Winner Beth Lee

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Best Mixed Media Winner Barbara Dayton

    Guests admiring art on display at Guild Hall

    Kash and Karen Bryce

    Catherine & Theo Hios Best Landscape Award Winner Daniel Jones

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Richard and Rosemarie Rush

    Curatorial Assistant Casey Dalene, Best Sculpture Winner Monica Banks

    Guild Hall Director Christina Strassfield, Curatorial Assistant Casey Dalene

    Best Sculpture Winner Monica Banks, Philip Schultz, Marc Fronz

    Best Sculpture Winner Monica Banks, Philip Schultz, Marc Fronz

    A guest admiring art on display at Guild Hall

    Honorable Mention Darlene Charneco with her piece "Lichenweave"

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    81st Artist Members Exhibit at Guild Hall

    Casey Dalene, Daniel Jones, Geoff Kuzara, Beth Lee, Mary Boochever, Monica Banks, Barbara Dayton, Darlene Charneco, Check Baker, Christina Strassfield

    Guild Hall’s 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners

    Photos of the winners and their incredible art.

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg

    Guild Hall hosted the 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Guests enjoyed a tour of the exhibition with the winning artists, who were chosen by guest juror Jocelyn Miller.

    Let’s give a round of applause to the esteemed award winners:
    Top Honors – Mary Boochever
    Best Abstract – Amanda Church
    Best Representational Work – Jeanette Martone
    Best Photograph – Stephanie Powell
    Best Work on Paper – Marsha Gold Gayer
    Best Sculpture – Monica Banks
    Best Mixed Media – Barbara Dayton
    Catherine & Theo Hios Best Landscape Award – Daniel Jones
    Best New Artist – Beth Lee
    Best Pastel – Julie Spain

    Honorable Mentions:
    Check Baker, Geoff Kuzara, Joan Santos, Lindsay Morris, Linda Capello, Marilyn Church, Hilary Helfant, Darlene Charneco

