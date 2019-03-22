Guild Hall’s 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners

Guild Hall hosted the 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Guests enjoyed a tour of the exhibition with the winning artists, who were chosen by guest juror Jocelyn Miller.

Let’s give a round of applause to the esteemed award winners:

Top Honors – Mary Boochever

Best Abstract – Amanda Church

Best Representational Work – Jeanette Martone

Best Photograph – Stephanie Powell

Best Work on Paper – Marsha Gold Gayer

Best Sculpture – Monica Banks

Best Mixed Media – Barbara Dayton

Catherine & Theo Hios Best Landscape Award – Daniel Jones

Best New Artist – Beth Lee

Best Pastel – Julie Spain

Honorable Mentions:

Check Baker, Geoff Kuzara, Joan Santos, Lindsay Morris, Linda Capello, Marilyn Church, Hilary Helfant, Darlene Charneco