Photos
Guild Hall’s 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners
Photos of the winners and their incredible art.
Guild Hall hosted the 81st Artist Members Exhibition: Meet the Winners on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Guests enjoyed a tour of the exhibition with the winning artists, who were chosen by guest juror Jocelyn Miller.
Let’s give a round of applause to the esteemed award winners:
Top Honors – Mary Boochever
Best Abstract – Amanda Church
Best Representational Work – Jeanette Martone
Best Photograph – Stephanie Powell
Best Work on Paper – Marsha Gold Gayer
Best Sculpture – Monica Banks
Best Mixed Media – Barbara Dayton
Catherine & Theo Hios Best Landscape Award – Daniel Jones
Best New Artist – Beth Lee
Best Pastel – Julie Spain
Honorable Mentions:
Check Baker, Geoff Kuzara, Joan Santos, Lindsay Morris, Linda Capello, Marilyn Church, Hilary Helfant, Darlene Charneco