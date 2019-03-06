Hamptons Event Highlights: March 8–10, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 8–10, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Early Hamptons St. Patrick’s Day Parades

March 9–10, times vary

The Hamptons is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day a week early with three parades guaranteeing heaps of fun for adults and children of all ages. Make sure you’re decked out in green and prepare for a fierce good time.

On March 9, Grand Marshal Aram Terchunian, a coastal geologist and owner of First Coastal Corp., leads the Dawg Days of Summer–themed Westhampton Beach Parade down Main Street toward Sunset Avenue at noon.

Also at noon on Saturday, East Hampton Town crier Hugh King and his wife, author Loretta Orion, lead Amagansett’s 15-minute Am-O’Gansett Parade from Amagansett Free Library to Stephen Talkhouse and back.

On March 10 at 2 p.m., the 17th annual Center Moriches parade, led by Brookhaven Town Chief Building Inspector and Grand Marshal Arthur Gerhauser, features pipe bands, a local Irish princess, all things green and heaps more fun.

Be sure to take a look at our guide to all the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parades on the East End.

Mamma Mia!

March 8–10, times vary

Directed by Michael Disher and choreographed by Alyssa Kelly, this theatrical adaptation of the wildly popular ABBA jukebox musical is sure to have the audience cheering “Thank You for the Music” by the final curtain. Performances take place Thursday–Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. through March 24. Tickets are $30, students $15.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

EHTPS Lighthouse Hike

March 9, 10 a.m.

Meet East Hampton Trails Preservation Society at Camp Hero Road off Route 27, one mile east of Deep Hollow Ranch, for a five-mile hike that features beautiful lighthouse views, ocean vistas, tranquil woods, windswept bluffs and possibly seals. The group follows the Paumanok Path to the bluffs, Turtle Cove and the Montauk Lighthouse. Bring water, snacks and wind-proof clothing. Free.

Lighthouse Loop, Camp Hero Road, Montauk. 631-725-3367, ehtps.org

Love & Passion: Decadence of Distortion

March 9–10, noon–5 p.m.

Karyn Mannix Contemporary presents the 15th annual Love & Passion art show, which delves into the decadence of distortion with provocative photography, painting, sculpture and mixed media from more than 30 brilliant artists. The enticing two-day exhibition opens with an artist reception on Saturday from 5–8 p.m. Free admission.

Kathryn Markel Gallery, 2428 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. karynmannixcontemporary.com

The British Invasion Years in Concert

March 9, 8 p.m.

More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire British Invasion era, with music from both sides of the Atlantic. Get ready to rock out to classics by some of music’s best British bands—The Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits and Gerry and the Pacemakers—and all-star American bands—The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel and The Beach Boys. Tickets are $35.

Bay Street Theater, Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org