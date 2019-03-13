What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Out and about in the Hamptons.

March 13, 2019
13537132 - london - april 22: unidentified people run the london marathon on april 22, 2012 in london, england, uk. the marathon is an annual event.
Photo: Michael Spring/123RF

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 15–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade and May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 5K
March 17, noon

St. Patrick’s Day fun rages on across the East End throughout the month, but this weekend features two exciting parades taking place on the actual Irish holiday. Get out there and enjoy a day full of bagpipes, green clothes and pints of the black stuff.

At 11:55 a.m., the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s annual 5k race, May the Road Rise to Meet Ye, begins at Finest Fitness. Runners will circle Patchogue Lake and finish in downtown Patchogue, where all participants 21+ will receive a complimentary beer. The Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, led by Grand Marshal and Greater Patchogue Foundation Beautification Committee Chairman Paula Murphy, follows immediately after the race begins.

Finest Fitness, 208 East Main Street. patchogue.comBe sure to take a look at our guide to all the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parades on the East End.

The
The Moondogs, Photo: Michael Heller

The Beatles ’69: Let it Be & Abbey Road
March 15–16, 8 p.m.

The Beatles’ last recording session took place in 1969, and Bay Street Theater is celebrating its 50th anniversary with two chances to re-live the British superstars’ classic songs. Prepare to dance all night long when the Moondogs, a seven-piece band made up of well-known local musicians, perform the albums Let It Be and Abbey Road in their entirety. Tickets to each show are $30.

Bay Street Theater, Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Harbor Seals (Phoca vitulina richardsi), in La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California, USA
Photo: Rndms/123RF

Montauk Seal Walk
March 16, 10 a.m.; March 17, 11 a.m.

A New York State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a leisurely three-mile beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the way, there will be opportunities to see various winter birds and to explore marine geology. Meet at the concessions stand 10 minutes prior to start time, equipped with binoculars and hiking shoes. $4 advance phone registration is required.

Montauk Point State Park, 2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000 ext. 200, parks.ny.gov

Scene from 'Killer Bees'
Scene from ‘Killer Bees’ documentary, Photo: Courtesy HIFF

Killer Bees Screening with Filmmakers
March 16, 1 p.m.

East Hampton Library welcomes filmmakers Benjamin and Orson Cummings for a screening of their Hamptons International Film Festival documentary, Killer Bees, which spotlights the famed Bridgehampton School basketball team while exploring issues of race, class and local history. A Q&A with the filmmakers follows. Free, but online registration required.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Kara Hoblin
Kara Hoblin, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Chalk Art of Letting Go
March 16, 3 p.m.

Join North Fork artist and Takeover! resident Kara Hoblin for a special encore of her popular Chalk Art of Letting Go class. Make your own chalk creation inspired by something in your life that you’d like to let go of. Attendees of all ages will each draw on a small chalkboard that will be therapeutically erased at the end of the session. Tickets are $10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

