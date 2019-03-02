Ice Carver Inadvertently Rescues Frozen Banjo Player

Emergency medical personnel were called to the site of an ice sculpture demonstration on Saturday after the ice sculptor, working with a chainsaw, made an alarming discovery inside the large block of ice he was carving.

“Initially I thought it was just a trick of the light,” says Steven Harper, who was working the block of ice in question. “Then, as I removed more and more ice, I realized there was a person in there!”

Harper notified police as soon as he realized what was going on, and police, with the aid of Harper, cut the person free. “As we suspected, he had a banjo,” Hamptons Police spokesman Larry Hirsch says. “He didn’t seem to be any the worse for wear, though. Those banjoists are very resilient, and they seem to get stuck in ice quite a bit.”

Earlier last month, Hamptons Police issued a Polar Vortex Warning to local banjo players, urging them not to play their instruments outdoors during the exceptionally cold weather. Clearly, not everyone listened.

