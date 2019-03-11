Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get Engaged in the Bahamas

South O’ the Highway

Enormous congratulations are in order for Water Mill power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! The former Yankees shortstop proposed to the superstar triple threat on Saturday, March 9, during a luxurious vacation in the Bahamas.

“Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing,” a source told People. “It was very much a surprise to Jennifer…just how Alex wanted it.” The couple’s first trip to the Bahamas took place very early in the relationship, so they they could get to know each other in private. Now, a month after their second anniversary, it will forever be the romantic place where he popped the big question. While they plan to enjoy the engagement period before diving into wedding planning, a source told People that the couple’s four children will play a big role in the ceremony.

 

she said yes ♥️

The couple shared a photo of the impressive engagement ring on their respective Instagram accounts—Lopez’s captioned with no words, only hearts and Rodriguez’s captioned with, “She said yes.” The pair of posts has been met with love and congratulations from East End celebrities, including Southamptonite Paris Hilton, Shelter Islander Andy Cohen, Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon and Sag Harbor’s Ellen Pompeo.

Lopez first met Rodriguez two decades ago when the then-rookie baseball player asked for her autograph. The next time they crossed paths was in May 2005, when she stopped to shake his hand before the first pitch of a game at Shea Stadium in Queens. Then in March 2017, Rodriguez confirmed to the women of The View, including Hamptonite Joy Behar, that the rumors concerning he and Lopez’s secret romance were true.

 

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba

Once they went public with the relationship, a tidal wave of headlines followed: they made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017; Lopez shared the first Instagram photo—of many—of her and Rodriguez having fun with her kids in June; they threw a joint birthday party in July; and they shared a Vanity Fair cover in October. And who can forget when Rodriguez pulled a hilarious prank on her at their Black Friday party in November 2018?

