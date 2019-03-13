Julianne Moore Gets High Marks for ‘Gloria Bell’ on Opening Weekend

Montauker Julianne Moore‘s latest film Gloria Bell hit theaters alongside Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Captain Marvel on International Women’s Day last Friday, March 8, and it still managed to shine with an outstanding opening weekend.

The movie, featuring Moore in the titular role—”a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles”—landed the third highest screen average of 2019, according to Variety. It had a limited release on five screens in New York and Los Angeles, and pulled in $154,775, or $30,955 per screen, for its three-day launch weekend.

Gloria Bell also earned a 98% fresh rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Among the reviews, which celebrated the film’s quiet grace, realism and moving story, Time Out‘s Joshua Rothkopf writes, “It really should be a Marvel-level event that Gloria Bell sees Moore adding to her L.A. pantheon in a major way. Don’t let the movie’s deceptively banal title fool you—this is as complete and full-bodied a performance as you’re likely to see all year.”

In the film, directed by Sebastian Lelio for A24, Gloria meets Arnold (played by John Turturro) during one of her nights out and ends up in an unexpected new romance. As such, she must contend with “the joys of budding love and the complications of dating, identity and family.”

Gloria Bell also stars Michael Cera (Juno, Superbad), Sean Astin (Goonies, Lord of the Rings), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Waterworld, The Firm), Rita Wilson (Mamma Mia!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Finding Nemo).

Currently, the closest theater to see Gloria Bell is AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 at 2196 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook. Call 631-941-0156 for showtimes.