Ladles of Love Concert Benefits East Hampton Food Pantry Friday

In an effort to add critical funds to the East Hampton and Amagansett Food Pantries, the organization is hosting a special Ladles of Love fundraiser and benefit concert at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett (161 Main Street) this Friday, March 29 from 7–11 p.m. The event, which seeks to raise $40,000 the not-for-profit was unable to bring in via appeal letters, will feature five bands, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and merchandise from Polar.

Music acts that have committed so far include: Mamalee Rose, Jettykoon, Lynn Blue Band, Bastards of Boom, G.E. Smith and Taylor Barton, Bobbi Terzi, and OCDC, as well as the first-ever “Supervisor’s Jam,” featuring East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc and his band, Supe du Jour. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Friends will also share the stage, and there may be additional special guests appearing on the big night.

Art of Eating catering is providing a simple but delicious dish of Rice & Beans and cornbread with the price of admission. And we all know Talkhouse has plenty of beers and cocktails at the ready. Tickets are $35 at the door.

Serving more than 300 families each week from locations in East Hampton (159 Pantigo Road) and Amagansett (488 Montauk Highway), East Hampton Food Pantry makes it their mission to address hunger in the Town of East Hampton. They maintain a center for food collection, storage and distribution, reach out to those in need, raise public awareness and encourage and solicit support from individuals, businesses, fraternal and philanthropic organizations, religious institutions and more through volunteerism and donations of food and/or funds.

Call 631-324-2300 or visit easthamptonfoodpantry.org to learn more, donate or volunteer.