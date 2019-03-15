Wedding Showcase: Lessing’s Hospitality Group

When it comes to weddings and special events, Lessing’s has followed one simple philosophy for over 125 years, “we take care of our couples, hosts and guests as if they were family.” From historic waterfront mansions and a medieval-style château, to intimate country clubs, beachfront ballrooms, East End vineyards and a breathtaking castle, venue locations span from Montauk to Westchester, and most recently, Florida.

The Lessing’s Hospitality Group portfolio can satisfy any desires when looking for a wedding and event venue. Whether planning an intimate wedding or grandiose affair, Lessing’s is able to host a party of any size. Choose from elegant ballrooms to casual seaside settings, perfect for your style of event.

The possibilities are endless with Lessing’s Hospitality Group. Known for serving only one wedding at a time, the Lessing’s name is synonymous with remarkable service and attention to detail. No stone goes unturned when planning the most important day of your life.

Would you rather host your affair at a location of your choice other than the famous locations provided by Lessing’s? Let the Lessing’s Off-Premise Catering Team treat your big day with the same regard as if you were hosting in one of the Lessing’s properties. The Lessing’s Off-Premise Catering Team handles every detail, down to the smallest fork and knife. You pick the place and Lessing’s will be there.

Catering over 1,500 weddings per year, you can say that Lessing’s Hospitality Group is the premier wedding caterer in New York. Now expanding to Florida, Lessing’s looks to continue their legacy of remarkable hospitality to the Pelican Club, located right on the Jupiter Inlet, overlooking the gorgeous Jupiter Lighthouse. Expect new trends to be set, and traditions to be kept, with Lessing’s Hospitality Group.

For more information about Lessing’s Hospitality Group, visit lessings.com.