Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Recreate Classic ‘Titanic’ Scene

East Hampton lifestyle guru Martha Stewart continues to prove she’s as funny as she is talented in the kitchen. On Monday, she and her TV counterpart Snoop Dogg appeared in a hilarious and oh-so-ridiculous recreation of a classic scene from 1997 blockbuster Titanic to promote their new spinoff series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, premiering on VH1 next week.

Set to Celine Dion‘s mega-hit Titanic theme song “My Heart Will Go On,” the video puts Stewart in the role of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Jack and Snoop as Kate Winslet‘s demure Rose as they share a romantic moment on the bow of the ill-fated ship. After she touches her finger to Snoop’s lips to shush him, and the pair takes their positions at the bow, Stewart wraps her arms around her co-host and holds Snoop’s arms out, a basket of sweet potato fries in each hand. A gust of wind blows in and the music reaches its crescendo.

Stewart whispers “Open your eyes” into Snoop’s ear as he places his baskets into deep fryers. He exclaims, “I’m frying! Martha, I’m frying!” It’s perfect. (Watch the real scene below and see how they did.)



Essentially Season 3 of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which has enjoyed two successful seasons since 2016, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge adds a competitive element to the show, which will still feature the dynamic TV duo and their celebrity friends. Now, in addition to the usual banter and laughs, guests will compete to see who can create the most delicious dish.

For the first episode, airing Wednesday, April 3 on VH1, Matthew McConaughey and Method Man will go head to head in a contest to make the best 4:20 [a reference to marijuana smoking time] snack spread. Actress Isla Fisher will judge.

Each episode will have a special theme and three or four celebrity guests—competitors and judges—including names such as Tiffany Haddish, Meghan Trainor, and Kandi Burruss for Battle of the Besties; Octavia Spencer, Fergie, Rumer Willis and Toya Wright for Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, and Loni Love for a Summertime Block Party; Regina Hall, Reverend Run and Jessie Usher for Father’s Day; Hamptons regular Michael Strahan, Laurie Hernandez, Jesse Palmer and Michael Rapaport for a sports-themed Championship Chow Down; Jimmy Kimmel, Yvonne Orji, and Guillermo for a #Friendsgiving Face Off; Southampton’s Paris Hilton, Tank and Haha Davis for a holiday-themed Frost Fight; Eve, Lil Pump and Tami Roman for Halloween; and Tamar Braxton, William Shatner and Trey Songz (who helped create a Hamptons scandal in 2015) for Valentine’s Day.

We can’t get enough of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg together, and if this excellent promo is any indication of what’s to come, we’re all in!