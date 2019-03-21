Scarlett Johansson Reveals Red Carpet Nightmare for April Vogue Issue

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson looks utterly glamorous as a cover girl for Vogue’s April issue. The magazine’s latest edition, dubbed “A Celebration of Global Talent” features 14 A-list actresses and female celebrities from 14 countries around the world. Johansson shares a cover with Doona Bae of South Korean and Deepika Padukone of India. The alternate cover features Angelababy of China, Adesua Etomi-Wellington of Nigeria, Léa Seydoux of France and Elizabeth Debicki of Australia.

In an interview with Vogue, Johansson opens up about starring in Lost in Translation when she was just 17. “It was really hard—it was a seven-week shoot. I missed my boyfriend. We had a Japanese crew, so there was a language barrier. I remember being quite lonely.” she says. “It was just a different time to be an American in Tokyo.”

To promote the diverse talent of the upcoming issue, the Vogue YouTube channel released a hilarious, consciously cringey video of “Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood Squared” featuring nine of the April issue’s leading ladies, including Johansson, Eiza Gonzalez of Mexico, Golshifteh Farahani of Iran and Hera Hilmar of Iceland.

When asked what’s the weirdest way she’s interacted with a fan, Johansson admits that she’s seen a lot of bad Avengers tattoos in her day. “For some reason, my face always looks more like Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) than Jeremy Renner’s face,” she says. “I don’t know why. I guess we look alike.”

When asked about her worst red carpet nightmare, Johansson remembers a time when her dress split open moments before setting foot on the red carpet. “Every time I had to pee, I had to get cut out of the dress and resewn into it,” she says. “Not a lot of fluids that night.” In one of the last questions of the video, she says that the person she most wants to kiss onscreen, is someone she’s already smooched. “I would go round two with Penélope Cruz,” she says winking.

In other Johansson news, another cast member has been named for the much anticipated Black Widow movie—no, it’s not Cruz. Florence Pugh, best known for the films The Falling and Lady Macbeth, is in talks to join the project as the second lead of the film, directed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Shaeffer. No release window has been announced at this time, but Black Widow fans can see Johansson reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame on April 26.