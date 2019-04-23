‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet World Premiere Was a Total Love Fest

The cast and creators of Avengers: Endgame, including multiple Hamptons residents, hit the red carpet in force at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, April 22. Among those in attendance, and appearing to have a great time at the event and with one another: East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr., Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson, Hamptons regular Elizabeth Olsen and Hamptons visitors Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth. All the actors seemed to universally have strong bonds of friendship and powerful connections to their Marvel Studios movies.

Grandaddy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and star of Iron Man, the first MCU film—Downey expressed his love an admiration for that film’s director Jon Favreau. “It’s fun, we’re having a ball,” he said while standing next to Favreau. He called the director, producer and Happy Hogan actor “the man who literally started it all.” Downey also pointed out that Favreau went to bat for him to play Tony Stark/Iron Man. “He believed in me,” he said. Later, he pointed out, “Tonight is chaos, just understand that.”

Johansson, who came with boyfriend and Montauk homeowner Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, wore an Infinity Gauntlet-inspired bracelet and attached rings representing the six Infinity Stones to commemorate the moment. She noted that Jost commissioned her friend and jewelry designer Sonia Boyajian to create it. Quoting Marvel Studios President and Endgame producer Kevin Feige, Johansson said Jost had the gift made “because he’s the most geeky, romantic person ever.” Boyajian posted about the unique commission on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the Black Widow actress also shared how stressful it is to avoid spoiling Avengers: Endgame. “Any given moment, I feel like I’m going to let some secret just fly out of my mouth, and I just want the movie to come out so I don’t have to hold anything in anymore,” she said. To that end, Johansson , who’s working on her first solo Black Widow film, would reveal nothing about the project.

In a separate interview, Paltrow—who plays Iron Man’s assistant cum CEO cum love interest cum wife Pepper Potts—shared her feelings about being involved in such a massive series of films. “It’s amazing to me how much these movies mean to the fans, and it’s very wonderful to be a part of it,” she said. “I’ve never been a part of something that resonates so deeply for people, and all across the globe…even to be a small part of it is really an impactful thing, and I’m very grateful.”

Avengers: Endgame‘s runtime has been officially announced at three hours and one minute, so plan your bathroom breaks just before and right after the film when it opens this Friday, April 26 at theaters everywhere. It’s also screening at most theaters on Thursday night, one day before the actual release date.