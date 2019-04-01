South O’ the Highway

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Visit Hamptons, Consider Wedding Here

The British singer and her art dealer fiancé also dropped by the Parrish and Gurney's.

SOTH Team April 1, 2019
Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding
Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding, Photos: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

It should be no surprise that yet another entertainment A-lister is exploring the possibility of a Hamptons wedding. According to Page Six, British singer Ellie Goulding and her fiancé, Sotheby’s art dealer Caspar Jopling, are considering joining recent celebrity newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Catfish star Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo, and Charlie O’Connell and Playmate Sophia Berglund in tying the knot on our fair shores.

Page Six‘s source said the pair were heard discussing touring a Hamptons estate as a possible wedding location during a recent holiday on the South Fork. They were also seen visiting Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa and checking out the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill—where Jopling commented on numerous works, including East Hamptonite Audrey Flack‘s photorealist masterpiece “Wheel of Fortune,” via Instagram. The couple also spent time shopping in East Hampton.

Goulding, 32, has enjoyed fame as a singer-songwriter in England, but she has yet to become a household name in the United States. She has released three studio albums since 2010 and is at work on a fourth, due to be complete this year. Goulding has gained solid American exposure with several songs, such as 2015’s “Love Me Like You Do” after it was released on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. Still, as the Page Six source points out, “Avoiding paparazzi might be easier for them in the Hamptons than in England.”

Goulding and Jopling, who now live together in NYC, announced their engagement last August after 18 months of dating.

