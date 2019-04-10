South O’ the Highway

Freds at Barneys Serves $32 Martha Stewart Meatloaf Burger

The in-store eatery has the goods at two NYC locations.

SOTH Team April 10, 2019
Martha Stewart Burger at Freds at Barneys NY
Ever wish you could dig in to a meal made by East Hampton’s Martha Stewart? Of course you do, but let’s face it, that’s not happening. What about the next best thing? Freds at Barneys recently unveiled their new Martha Stewart Burger—a $32 turkey meatloaf hamburger meal inspired by one of the domestic diva’s recipes—at several locations of the luxury retailer’s in-house restaurant, including two in Manhattan.

The delish dish includes organic turkey meatloaf seasoned with red-pepper relish, minced garlic and finely chopped onions on a lightly toasted potato bun, topped with kale. It’s accompanied by sides of corn salsa and oven-roasted sweet potato fries tossed in rosemary. But that’s not all, Martha fans!

Each burger is presented on a specially branded, custom Barneys New York x Martha Stewart burger board set on a galvanized tray featuring aerial images of Martha’s Bedford farm. This clearly should have been a shot of her Hamptons home, but we digress.

For the full Martha mania package (our words, not theirs), Freds at Barneys diners can add a glass of French pinot noir from Martha Stewart Wine Co. and copy of the Martha Stewart’s Grilling book for a few extra bucks—or more than a few, but nothing crazy at $18 and $26, respectively. Limited quantities of signed books are also on offer, but you’ll have to call the NYC restaurants directly to see if they’re still available. The meal concludes with a take-home packet of branded kale seeds so you can grow and harvest the kale, figure out how to make this burger and then add it to the top. We prefer to just buy it now.

The Martha Stewart Burger launched on Monday, April 8 and will be available at all Freds at Barneys New York locations, including Freds Downtown (101 7th Avenue, 3rd Floor) and Freds Madison Avenue (660 Madison Avenue, Floor 9) through mid-May.

