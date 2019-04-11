North Fork Event Highlights: April 12–14, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March April 12–14, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Emerson Quartet in “The Black Monk”

Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.

“Shostakovich and The Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy” is a unique chamber music/performing arts experience birthed by the minds of acclaimed theatrical director James Glossman and Emerson String Quartet member Philip Setzer. The quartet and a cast of actors tell this story of obsession and tragedy through the eyes of Shostakovich himself. Tickets are $48.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

When Women Wore Whales Reception

Saturday, April 13, 1 p.m.

Through a display of 19th-century photographs, fashion magazine plates, photographs, whaling tools, corsets, parasols and exquisite dresses showing the changes in fashion from 1820 to 1920, this exhibit explores the vital role the American whaling industry played in the world of 19th-century fashion. Enjoy light refreshments and free admission.

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Les Poules à Colin

Saturday, April 13, 6 & 8 p.m.

Canadian band Les Poules à Colin have spent nine years honing a seamless blend of their strong folk upbringing and North American influences that range from the oldies to jazz. Their repertoire is a mix of original and traditional pieces, primarily in French but with some English compositions, and it reveals gorgeous vocal, instrumental and rhythmic prowess. Tickets to each show are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Adrian Belew in Concert

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Rock out with Spin magazine’s #71 Greatest Guitarist of All Time, Adrian Belew, the 30-year singer/guitarist of King Crimson, writer of 20 solo albums and collaborator with David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Paul Simon, Talking Heads and Nine Inch Nails. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series: Alice Ivy-Pemberton

Sunday, April 14, 2:30 p.m.

Violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton will perform a recital with pianist Jun Cho as part of the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series at the Clark Arts Center. Tickets are $25, free for teens and kids.

Perlman Music Program Campus, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org